Léger WOW Index - Videotron, Fizz and Freedom Mobile lead the telecom industry in customer experience

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Demonstrating their unwavering commitment to exceptional customer experience, Videotron and its sister brands Fizz and Freedom Mobile stand out in Léger's recently released 2025 WOW Index. The survey once again ranked Videotron as the top telecom provider in Québec for in-store experience, while Fizz held its position as the Canadian leader in online experience for the sixth consecutive year and Freedom rose to third place for online experience.

"At Videotron, Fizz and Freedom, excellence in customer experience is part of our DNA," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "Léger's WOW Index reflects the results of our continuous efforts to exceed customer expectations, both in-store and on our digital platforms. This recognition is a testament to the daily dedication of our people, who work tirelessly to make our brands the standard-setters for customer service."

Other highlights of the 2025 WOW study

More than 16,000 Quebecers took part in the WOW retail study conducted by Léger between November 3 and November 13, 2024 .

. WOW retail: ranks 242 Québec retailers across 26 market segments.

WOW digital: ranks 298 websites and mobile apps across 27 market segments.

The results of the 2025 WOW study can be downloaded from the Léger website.

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. With the acquisition of Freedom Mobile Inc., Videotron became Canada's fourth strong and competitive national mobile carrier. As of September 30, 2024, Videotron and Freedom had a combined total of 4,050,700 mobile lines. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform, and is the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access. As of September 30, 2024, Videotron had 1,311,900 subscribers to its television service, 1,734,300 subscribers to its Internet service, and 627,500 connections to its wireline telephony service. In Léger's 2024 Reputation survey, Videotron was ranked the most respected telecom provider in Québec for the 18th time since 2006.

