MONTRÉAL, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Fizz wireless brand continues its nationwide expansion with the addition of many new service areas in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Over 2.2 million more Canadians can now enter the all-digital world of Fizz and enjoy all its benefits.

Fizz is excited to bring its services to regions including Whistler and Kelowna in British Columbia, Lethbridge and Red Deer in Alberta as well as Portage and La Prairie in Manitoba. Fizz is also expanding its service area in Ontario and is now available to Québec customers in Gaspésie, Côte-Nord and Bas-Saint-Laurent regions. Consumers interested in switching to Fizz are invited to visit fizz.ca today to view the interactive map showing all the communities now served by Fizz and to find out about the attractive plans available in their area.

"We are proud to expand Fizz's service area and allow more Canadians to take advantage of customized, innovative, highly competitive wireless plans that truly meet their needs," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor.

This expansion was made possible by partnership agreements signed under the CRTC's MVNO* regime. See the full list of new service areas.

When you choose Fizz as your wireless carrier, you get frequent rewards and surprises plus a host of unique features, such as fully customizable plans, automatic data rollover and the chance to be part of a community whose members gift mobile data to each other. The plans and prices shown on Fizz.ca are available to all members, new and existing. No hassle. Just fair and simple. And Fizz customers can keep their plans and rates for as long as they like—no end dates, no haggling!

* Mobile Virtual Network Operator

About Fizz

Fizz is a mobile carrier in a class of its own with an all-online experience. Say hello to simplicity and fair prices. Say goodbye to nasty surprises and hidden fees. Fizz has been wildly successful since launching in Québec in 2018 as a complement to Videotron, the traditional wireless provider of its parent company Quebecor, and is now winning converts in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. fizz.ca To learn more, visit fizz.ca.

