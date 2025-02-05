MONTRÉAL, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Fizz is proud to announce the official launch of Fizz TV, its all-digital television service. Building on the success of its wireless and Internet access services, Fizz is now offering Québec customers an affordable, fully customizable TV experience.

Fizz TV (CNW Group/Fizz)

"The launch of Fizz TV continues our mission of providing our members with straightforward, innovative digital services tailored to their needs," said Martin Gendron, General Manager of Fizz. "Our unique approach empowers subscribers to create a TV experience that is truly their own, and is at once affordable and flexible."

TV, plain and simple

Available to all Fizz Internet members in Québec, Fizz TV is differentiated by a pick-and-choose model that lets users build their own TV plan. The basic package includes 23 channels, to which members can add 5 to 20 specialty channels of their choice. To mark this launch, Fizz TV is available at a highly competitive introductory price—just $7 for the basic plan, for a limited time.

Another Fizz TV advantage is that all specialty channels are the same price, plain and simple. Members can also access paid video-on-demand services through the Fizz TV app.

With just a few clicks, Fizz TV members can pick the channels they want from over 100 options and start watching their favourite shows right away—no installation or appointment necessary.

Tech doesn't have to be complicated

The Fizz TV experience is designed to give viewers maximum freedom:

No equipment to install—just download the Fizz TV app

Live, catch-up and on-demand viewing

Some content available across Canada

Simultaneous viewing (up to 5 users)

Compatible with a wide range of devices: Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, and iOS and Android phones and tablets

True to Fizz's ethos, Fizz TV will continue evolving to keep pace with customer needs. To find out more about Fizz TV, visit fizz.ca/en/tv-service.

About Fizz

Fizz is a mobile carrier in a class of its own with an all-online experience. Say hello to simplicity and fair prices. Say goodbye to nasty surprises and hidden fees. Fizz has been wildly successful since launching in Québec in 2018 as a complement to Videotron, its parent company Quebecor's traditional wireless provider, and is now winning converts in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. To learn more, visit fizz.ca.

SOURCE Fizz

Media inquiries: [email protected]