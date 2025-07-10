Freedom Mobile wants Canadians to pay less for roaming with the launch of the Roam Beyond Travel Data eSIM

Open to all – no need to be a Freedom monthly customer. No fixed term contract, no credit check. No expensive daily roaming fees. Valid for 12 months.

TORONTO, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Great news for travelers! Freedom Mobile is making it more affordable to stay connected while travelling – now in more places than ever – with the introduction of the Roam Beyond Travel Data eSIM. Freedom customers have been enjoying the amazing value included in its Roam Beyond rate plans and passes since 2023. Now, for the first time ever, Freedom is extending the benefits of Roam Beyond to all wireless users, without needing a Freedom Mobile monthly plan. No expensive daily roaming fees, no overage charges, no fixed term contracts – just worry-free connectivity in 120+ destinations.

"With the Roam Beyond Travel Data eSIM, we're delivering a more affordable way for Canadians to access data and stay connected while travelling, no matter which carrier they use," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, the parent company of Freedom Mobile. "This is about industry innovation that puts the customer first. We're proud to lead the way and provide solutions that enable customers to roam worry-free, with clear pricing and no hidden fees".

With Freedom's travel eSIM, anyone can get affordable roaming data valid for 12 months, starting from $10 for 1GB plus a one-time $10 fee and taxes. The only requirement is an eSIM compatible device. New customers can choose the base amount of data on the travel eSIM from two options and can travel worry-free knowing that if they need more data, they can easily purchase additional data.

Even more places to roam

With 16 new destinations added*, Canadians can now stay connected in over 120 destinations, making Roam Beyond an even better companion for international travel. Whether using a Roam Beyond plan, pass or the new travel data eSIM, customers automatically get access to the expanded list of destinations. There's no need to call in, switch plans or make updates – it's that easy with Freedom to travel truly worry-free.

For full details and to take advantage of this product customers can sign up here: www.freedommobile.ca/travel-esim. To see the full list of destinations included in Freedom's Roam Beyond products, customers can visit: https://www.freedommobile.ca To get information on any of Freedom's innovative and affordable products and services, customers can visit their local Freedom Mobile location. To find the nearest location, visit: www.freedommobile.ca/findastore

*Afghanistan, Belarus, Benin, Bolivia, Cambodia, Cyprus, Denmark, Guatemala, Honduras, Iraq, Kosovo, Mauritius, Pakistan, Paraguay, Tunisia and United Arab Emirates

