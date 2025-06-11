MONTRÉAL, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - In keeping with its commitment to offering customers the best possible connectivity experience, Videotron proudly announces a major expansion of its GIGA Internet service in the Québec City, Outaouais, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Hautes-Laurentides and MRC de Rivière-du-Loup areas. A total of more than 350,000 additional households can now enjoy higher download speeds.

GIGA Internet delivers a seamless experience on multiple devices simultaneously. It is specially designed for customers who don't want to be limited by their Internet connection. With this major roll-out, almost all Videotron customers now have access to download speeds of up to 940 Mbps.

"This expansion demonstrates our commitment to investing in state-of-the-art telecommunications infrastructure in order to bring Quebecers the most advanced technologies," says Jean B. Péladeau, Senior Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer of Videotron. "Videotron GIGA Internet meets the growing needs of families and businesses that simultaneously use multiple connected devices and increasingly bandwidth-hungry applications."

In addition to expanding its GIGA Internet service, Videotron recently implemented new latency management technology on its network to enable customers to enjoy an even smoother online experience. Latency is reduced during periods of peak network traffic.

Customers can visit videotron.com or their nearest Videotron location to find out if GIGA Internet is available at their address and for full details of available plans.

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is Canada's fourth strong and competitive national mobile carrier, with 4,192,600 mobile lines as of March 31, 2025. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of March 31, 2025, Videotron had 1,293,500 subscribers to its television service, 1,729,100 subscribers to its Internet service, and 593,200 connections to its wireline telephony service. In Léger's 2025 Reputation survey, Videotron was ranked the most respected telecom provider in Québec for the 19th time since 2006.

