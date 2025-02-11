TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - It's a great day for Manitobans! Less than a year after launching service in Manitoba, Freedom Mobile is expanding its suite of wireless rate plans to include larger data buckets at Freedom's affordable prices, resulting in meaningful savings for customers.

Freedom has added three new 60GB rate plans along with new Roam Beyond features on existing in-market plans in Manitoba. The introduction of these new options provides customers access to a broader range of plans and features that up until now were out of reach and only available in other markets across Canada.

"Offering innovative and affordable wireless solutions to Canadians remains a top priority", says Pierre Karl Peladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, the parent company of Freedom Mobile. "This enhanced pricing and affordability reflect the progress made through the CRTC's MVNO* framework and allow Freedom to pass on savings to Manitobans that are closer to those found in other provinces."

Manitobans can now choose from a wider selection of wireless rate plans including the highly competitive $39 60GB plan which also includes a one-time 5GB Roam Beyond data allotment, offering customers peace of mind if using data while travelling in over 100 destinations worldwide. For full details on the new rate plans available, visit: www.freedommobile.ca/plans.



*Mobile Virtual Network Operator.

About Freedom Mobile

Freedom Mobile Inc. is a Canadian wireless service provider committed to affordability, innovation and customer satisfaction in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. With a combined total of more than 4 million mobile customers, Freedom Mobile and Videotron form a strong, highly competitive Canadian wireless provider.

