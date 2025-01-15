MONTRÉAL, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The outstanding customer service provided by Videotron, Fizz and Freedom Mobile is reflected again in the annual report released this morning by the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS). While the volume of complaints logged by CCTS for the industry as a whole jumped by 38%, Videotron recorded an exceptional drop for the third year in a row, down 14%. As for Fizz and Freedom Mobile, they saw variations of -2% and +5.7% respectively.

The results achieved by Fizz and Freedom are even more noteworthy given the major cross-Canada expansion of both brands and, consequently, the substantial growth in their subscriber base.

"The straightforward transparency of our practices and the dedication that characterizes our teams in customer contact centres, in stores, on the road supporting customers, or online have again made our Videotron, Fizz and Freedom Mobile brands stand-outs among Canadian providers," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "We owe this success to our passionate teams whose outstanding work builds lasting relationships with our customers and sets new standards of excellence in the telecommunications industry."

See the CCTS annual report.

Concrete initiatives to serve our customers

In addition to superior customer service, Videotron, Fizz and Freedom Mobile are distinguished by their concrete initiatives to improve the customer experience. They are redefining telecom industry standards with advantageous features that make life easier for customers, such as a price freeze on wireless plans.

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. With the acquisition of Freedom Mobile Inc., Videotron became Canada's fourth strong and competitive national mobile carrier. As of September 30, 2024, Videotron and Freedom had a combined total of 4,050,700 mobile lines. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform, and is the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access. As of September 30, 2024, Videotron had 1,311,900 subscribers to its television service, 1,734,300 subscribers to its Internet service, and 627,500 connections to its wireline telephony service. In Léger's 2024 Reputation survey, Videotron was ranked the most respected telecom provider in Québec for the 18th time since 2006.

SOURCE Videotron Ltd.

Media contact: [email protected]