MONTRÉAL, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Videotron has been ranked the most respected telecommunications provider in Québec for the 19th time since 2006 in Léger's 2025 Reputation survey. This signal distinction spanning two decades confirms Videotron's status as a flagship of Québec's economy and underscores its unwavering commitment to service excellence and its ability to maintain strong customer relationships in a highly competitive market.

"This stellar result, which honours us year after year, demonstrates the strength of our customer-centric business model," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "I am very gratified to see the efforts of our teams across Québec recognized in this way. They work tirelessly to deliver a distinctive customer experience and innovative solutions to the millions of people who choose Videotron. We are committed to maintaining the standards of excellence for which we are known, and to pursuing our mission of providing quality telecommunications services at fair prices for all."

Long list of distinctions

This recognition extends the impressive list of outstanding results recently achieved by Videotron and its sister brand Fizz:

Videotron emerged as the telecommunications provider with the best in-store experience in Québec in Léger's WOW 2025 study;

In the same study, Fizz held its position as the Canadian leader in online experience for the sixth year in a row;

In its latest annual report, the CCTS* reported a 38% increase in complaints for the telecommunications industry as a whole but complaints about Videotron showed an exceptional decline for the third consecutive year, falling by 14%, and complaints about Fizz were down 2%.

* Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is Canada's fourth strong and competitive national mobile carrier. As of December 31, 2024, Videotron and Freedom had a combined total of 4,138,200 mobile lines. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform, and is the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access. As of December 31, 2024, Videotron had 1,294,400 subscribers to its television service, 1,732,600 subscribers to its Internet service, and 608,900 connections to its wireline telephony service. In Léger's 2025 Reputation survey, Videotron was ranked the most respected telecom provider in Québec for the 19th time since 2006.

