MONTRÉAL, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Videotron is pleased to announce the introduction of its new 2.5 GIGA symmetrical speed Internet plan. Powered by Videotron's 100% fibre network, this new service is now available in many parts of Québec, including Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Montérégie, Québec City, Lanaudière, the Laurentians, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Bas-Saint-Laurent and Côte-Nord.

High-performance connection for modern needs

2.5 GIGA Internet features lightning-fast symmetrical speeds, offering the same peak download and upload speeds. It is perfect for connected families, home workers and content creators who require high upload speeds for large files, professional video conferencing or online gaming.

"We are proud to take innovation to the next level with our 2.5 GIGA plan, which delivers on our ongoing commitment to always give our customers more," says Jean B. Péladeau, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Videotron. "This new fibre-powered plan is a big plus for customers who need a high-performance two-way connection."

2.5 GIGA Internet is now available in all areas covered by Videotron's 100% fibre optic network. Customers can visit Videotron's website to check service availability at their address and for full details of this new plan.

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is Canada's fourth strong and competitive national mobile carrier, with 4,192,600 mobile lines as of March 31, 2025. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of March 31, 2025, Videotron had 1,293,500 subscribers to its television service, 1,729,100 subscribers to its Internet service, and 593,200 connections to its wireline telephony service. In Léger's 2025 Reputation survey, Videotron was ranked the most respected telecom provider in Québec for the 19th time since 2006.

Follow us on the Web

Follow us on X

Read our latest news

SOURCE Videotron Ltd.

Media contact: [email protected]