Freedom Mobile Boosts 5G+ Network with 3800 MHz Spectrum Deployment Across Ontario, Alberta and BC

TORONTO, April 4, 2025 /CNW/ - As part of its ongoing commitment to improving customer experience, Freedom Mobile has begun the progressive deployment of 3800 MHz spectrum across its 5G+ network in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. This spectrum deployment will significantly upgrade Freedom's network capabilities, allowing customers with compatible 5G+ devices and plans to enjoy faster connectivity with theoretical peak download speeds exceeding 1 Gbps, resulting in an even more seamless mobile experience.

"The activation of 3800 MHz spectrum within our network shows our determination to challenge the Big Three while establishing a strong fourth competitor in Canada's wireless market", says Pierre Karl Peladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, the parent company of Freedom Mobile. "Since its acquisition by Quebecor, Freedom Mobile has invested heavily in network infrastructure to expand its capabilities while maintaining the competitive pricing that Canadians deserve. We remain committed to innovation that keeps wireless services both affordable and accessible."

Enhanced Network Coverage Across Three Provinces

The deployment of 3800 MHz spectrum includes the enhancement of existing 5G+ coverage zones in high-demand areas such as the Greater Toronto Area, as well as Burlington, Oakville, Milton, and Hamilton, in Ontario. Key locations of Alberta, such as urban areas of Edmonton and Calgary, the Edmonton International Airport (Leduc), the West Edmonton Mall and the community of St. Albert will also benefit from those changes. In British Columbia, 3800 MHz spectrum has been deployed throughout Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, and Delta. Additional sites are planned for activation in the coming months as Freedom continues to expand its enhanced network coverage.

Leveraging the 3500 and 3800 MHz spectrum (n77) that Quebecor has acquired for more than $1.1 billion since 2021, the enhanced 5G+ technology enables higher theoretical peak download speeds and lower latency than standard 5G for an even better wireless experience.

To fully benefit from this cutting-edge technology, customers must be on a 5G+ plan and must have a device compatible with the 3800 MHz spectrum. Compatible devices include:

Currently Compatible : iPhone 16 family, Motorola Razr+

: iPhone 16 family, Motorola Razr+ Compatible Soon: Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Pixel 9 series

To subscribe or for more information on Freedom's products and services, customers can visit freedommobile.ca or their nearest store.

About Freedom Mobile

Freedom Mobile Inc. is a Canadian wireless service provider committed to affordability, innovation and customer satisfaction in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. With a combined total of more than 4 million mobile customers, Freedom Mobile and Videotron form a strong, highly competitive Canadian wireless provider.

