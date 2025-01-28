TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - In its ongoing drive to offer maximum value to its customers, Freedom Mobile is proud to announce yet another major update to its offering. Starting today, cutting-edge 5G+ access is now accessible across all Freedom monthly mobile phone plans, regardless of price. Freedom is also enhancing international roaming capabilities for customers by expanding its Roam Beyond offering.

"As part of our commitment to provide customers with worry-free wireless options, Freedom is improving the everyday lives of Canadians by making it easier and more affordable than ever to access a fast and reliable wireless network," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, the parent company of Freedom Mobile.

5G+ for all

As of today, all Freedom monthly phone plans allow 5G+ access while using a compatible phone within Freedom's 5G+ network coverage area. Current customers on a 5G plan will automatically receive 5G+ access as part of their existing plan at no additional cost, marking a significant step in democratizing high-speed mobile connectivity.

The introduction of 5G brought with it faster speeds, lower latency and greater capacity than previous wireless generations. Freedom's fast-growing 5G+ network is taking it even further by offering access to the fastest, dedicated network for even better performance, with peak download speeds that can greatly surpass those currently offered by 5G.

Staying connected while travelling with more Roam Beyond data

On top of expanded 5G+ access, Freedom is now including one-time Roam Beyond Data Passes, its ground-breaking offering that allows users to use their plan features in over 100 international destinations, in two additional mobile plans. The allotment of data on higher-end plans, both Canada-U.S.-Mexico data and/or Roam Beyond, has also been increased in response to Canadians' growing appetite for international roaming.

Responding to the voices of the thousands of Canadians who signed its #EndOverpricedRoamingFeesNow petition, Freedom is continuing to deliver on its promise to make international roaming more accessible and affordable.

Details on the new plans are available at www.freedommobile.ca/.

About Freedom Mobile

Freedom Mobile Inc. is a Canadian wireless service provider committed to affordability, innovation and customer satisfaction in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. With a combined total of more than 4 million mobile customers, Freedom Mobile and Videotron form a strong, highly competitive Canadian wireless provider.

