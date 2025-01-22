Bell Let's Talk invites everyone to join Canada's 15 th national day for mental health and take action to address the growing youth mental health crisis

Canadians can donate $5 by texting "YOUTH" to 45678 with Bell matching up to a total of $1 million; 100% of the proceeds going to six youth mental health organizations

Mental health events and special on-air programming taking place across Canada

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Today is Bell Let's Talk Day! Everyone is invited to take part in this milestone 15th year of action and change, and to support youth mental health by donating $5 by text with Bell matching all donations up to a total of $1 million.

100% of the proceeds are going to six organizations dedicated to addressing Canada's growing youth mental health crisis: Integrated Youth Services, Jack.org, Kids Help Phone, National Association of Friendship Centres, Strongest Families Institute, and Youth In Mind Foundation.

Today is Bell Let’s Talk Day! (CNW Group/Bell Canada (MTL))

"Since the launch of Bell Let's Talk in 2010, Canadians have moved the national conversation on mental health forward and taken meaningful action to create positive change. Despite this significant progress, there is more to be done to help Canadians in need. Today we can all make a difference in helping to create a brighter, healthier future for young people by supporting mental health organizations that help youth across Canada every day."

- Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of Bell Canada and BCE

"Over the past 15 years, Bell Let's Talk has worked with mental health organizations around the country to increase awareness and help expand access to supports and services for all Canadians. Today, we are putting the spotlight on six of those organizations that are working hard year-round to address the growing youth mental health crisis and the critical gap in community mental health services for young people. This Bell Let's Talk Day, we are focusing on this urgent crisis, and we invite Canadians to join us in making an even greater impact on youth mental health for the benefit of Canada's future."

- Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk

Bell Let's Talk's text-to-donate campaign is easy. Simply text "YOUTH" to 45678 to donate $5. Bell will match all $5 donations up to a total of $1 million.

Learn more about A Generation at Risk: The State of Youth Mental Health in Canada

In consultation with the mental health community, Bell Let's Talk partnered with Mental Health Research Canada to prepare the comprehensive national report, A Generation at Risk: The State of Youth Mental Health in Canada. Released in October 2024, the report uncovers alarming statistics about Canada's growing youth mental health crisis, and opportunities for Canadians to learn more.

In 2025, Bell will give $10 million towards mental health, bringing its total Bell Let's Talk investment to $184 million since 2010.

Bell Let's Talk Day events taking place today:

CTV YOUR MORNING:

Spokespeople from Jack.org and The National Association of Friendship Centres join Anne-Marie Mediwake, Lindsey Deluce, and Kelsey McEwen live in-studio.

THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG:

In an episode streaming now on CTV.ca, the CTV app, and Crave, THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG features third year York University nursing student and Kids Help Phone's National Youth Council volunteer, James Ehiagwina, who shares his own challenges as a young teen Nigerian immigrant to Canada adjusting to a new life and culture. His experiences motivated him to amplify the voices of marginalized communities, particularly Black and immigrant youth. With aspirations to work in pediatrics, James is passionate about his work with Kids Help Phone. He is always striving to break down stigmas as he champions mental wellness for all Canadian youth.

THE SOCIAL:

THE SOCIAL hosts will be joined by Averi Doxtator and Samantha Jack, youth spokespeople from the National Association of Friendship Centres to discuss mental health in Canada's Indigenous communities. Later mental health advocate and senior speaker, Jake Bradshaw joins the panel to highlight the vital resources offered at Jack.org.

ETALK:

ETALK sits down with Abby Walker, senior speaker at Jack.org to shed light on how Jack.org provides Canada's youth a safe space to learn about mental health. Mary Deacon will also be in-studio to discuss the decision to focus this year's campaign on youth mental health.

CTV digital platforms highlight mental health

CTV.ca and the CTV app highlights Bell Let's Talk Day programming across CTV series in addition to specially curated collections focused on mental health awareness, health and wellness, and discussions with experts in the field of mental health, as well as a Mental Health Awareness movie collection free to stream anytime.

TSN

Bell Let's Talk Day content will be featured across TSN platforms as Canada's Sports Leader shares messages from teams and prominent figures from around the world of sports. TSN host Kara Wagland fronts a long form feature on Canadian NFL players and brothers Chase and Sydney Brown, who discuss overcoming adversity, their mental health journeys, and the importance of youth mental health. Bell Let's Talk Day content appears on SPORTSCENTRE, TSN.ca, and across TSN social media platforms, including the January 22 edition of DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE.

Crave

Crave has a dedicated Mental Health Awareness Collection available on the home page to highlight titles that explore common themes related to mental health.

Much Music spotlights mental health in music

Today, MuchMusic amplifies the mental health stories of artists across all of its social media platforms, and the MuchMusic VJs hit the streets to chat with Canadians about how music has positively affected their mental health.

LES GARS, FAUT QU'ON SE PARLE

In this French language documentary, Jean-Nicolas Verreault embarks on an intimate quest to demystify men's mental health with the stories of Patrick Huard, Patrick Senécal, Hugo Giroux, Denis Bernard, Fabrice Vil and Étienne Galloy. The documentary is available on Crave, noovo.ca, Canal D at 9 pm ET, Canal Vie at 10:00 pm ET and Noovo on January 26 at 8:30 pm ET.

RDS

Throughout the day, RDS' flagship programs will address mental health through interviews with athletes and sports stakeholders, including Hockey Canada's Erin Ambrose on SPORTS 30; and Université de Montréal Carabin football team kicker Philippe Boyer and team mental health trainer Sarah Brisson-Legault on 5 À 7.

Noovo

Noovo programming features timely discussions on mental health throughout the day: At 10:30 pm ET, LES DÉBATTEURS DE NOOVO, hosted by Michel Bherer, will focus on mental health. All content and resources will be available on Noovo.info.

The Noovo.ca audience can explore several programs in the "La santé mentale : créons de vrais changements" collection, featuring documentaries including LE CLOWN EST TRISTE, ACCRO : TROUBLES DE DÉPENDANCE, MAMAN, POURQUOI TU PLEURES ?, ÉVINCÉS : LES AÎNÉS CONTRE-ATTAQUENT, T'AS JUSTE À PORTER PLAINTE, and series' touching on mental health issues such as SORTEZ-MOI DE MOI, VIRAGE : DOUBLE FAUTE et RIRE SANS TABOU.

On Noovo Moi, a curated portfolio on mental health is available with information and resources for audiences.

Crave, SUPER ÉCRAN and Cinépop

All day, Crave subscribers can stream youth mental health programming in the Bell Let's Talk collection. Titles include GÉNÉRATION COVID, LE POIDS DE L'APPARENCE, LA SANTÉ MENTALE : UNE NOTE À LA FOIS, RÉGRESSION À L'INFINI, MOMMY, JEUNE FILLE INTERROMPUE, THE FALLOUT VF, and BACKSPOT VF. In addition, the documentary LES GARS, FAUT QU'ON SE PARLE is available starting today.

SUPER ÉCRAN features mental health programming throughout the day, including: LE POIDS DE L'OR (2 :20 pm ET), BIG GEORGE FOREMAN (3 :20 pm ET), VAMPIRE HUMANISTE CHERCHE SUICIDAIRE CONSENTANT (5 :30 pm ET), RÉGRESSION À L'INFINI (7:05 pm ET), TU NE SAURAS JAMAIS (9:00 pm ET) and SOUS LE SOLEIL (10:50 pm ET). Viewers can catch award-winning film LE BON CÔTÉ DES CHOSES (10:55 pm ET) on Cinépop.

iHeartRadio

Throughout the day, Rouge FM and ÉNERGIE offer listeners mental health-related topics across its programs. In addition, the podcast PARLONS SANTÉ MENTALE hosted by Quebec actor and comedian Patrice Bélanger will be available on iHeartRadio.

#TeamBell takes action

#TeamBell is creating positive change by participating in multiple workplace events across the country, including assembling approximately 4,000 personal hygiene essential kits for clients of local organizations in need. Additionally, new episodes of our LET'S TALK MENTAL HEALTH podcast series are now available on iHeartRadio, featuring psychiatry professor Dr. Sonia Lupien and bestselling author and mental health advocate Ben Nemtin.

Notable landmarks join in to highlight mental health

To mark Bell Let's Talk Day, several notable landmarks will light up blue including Niagara Falls, the 3D Toronto Sign, St. John's Signal Hill, Vancouver City Hall, the Burrard Street Bridge in Vancouver and Winnipeg's Esplanade Louis Riel Footbridge.

Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport will be celebrating with a Bell Let's Talk smiley face on their sign.

Communities around the country raise the Bell Let's Talk flag

Communities and organizations around the country are showing their support for mental health with Bell Let's Talk flag raisings. Flags will also be raised by the governments of Ontario, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Royal Canadian Mounted Police divisions and police services around the country, and by many post-secondary institutions.

University and college student engagement

The Bell Let's Talk Campus Campaign will reach more than 200 universities, colleges and CEGEPs throughout Canada. The campaign features a variety of events on campuses to promote student mental health and wellness, including more than 190 Bell Let's Talk varsity and collegiate games. In addition, when students purchase a specialty item from more than 80 participating Chartwell-run food service locations on campus today, 100% of the proceeds from sales of that item will support their student mental health and well-being departments.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police encourages mental health awareness across the country

The RCMP is committed to prioritizing mental health, which is part of their work to create real change for the organization and the communities they serve. As a proud partner of Bell Let's Talk, they will be hosting speaker events and encouraging employees across the country to help raise awareness for mental health.

Hockey Talks – NHL teams show support for mental health

The Winnipeg Jets, Ottawa Senators and Montréal Canadiens are showing support on social media on Bell Let's Talk Day, following annual Hockey Talks nights presented by Bell and Bell MTS throughout the month. Fans had the opportunity to learn about local mental health organizations like Huddle in Manitoba, Youth Services Bureau in Ottawa and Jeunes en tête and Le Refuge des Jeunes in Montréal, among other Bell Let's Talk mental health partners.

Hockey Talks – Le Rocket at Place Bell

Today, the Bell Let's Talk team is hosting Jeunesse J'écoute, one of our partners in this year's campaign.

Key business support across Québec

More than 75 Bell business partners are supporting Bell Let's Talk Day with social media initiatives, such as local chambers of commerce and organizations that operate regional festivals. Community fund recipients, community investments and philanthropic partners are also supporting the initiative.

Raptors 905 take Bell Let's Talk to the hardwood

Raptors 905, NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, will host its annual Bell Let's Talk Day game against Westchester Knicks, NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks. With a special tip-off at 11:00 am ET featuring the Raptors 905 team proudly wearing their custom Bell Let's Talk jerseys to show their support, local students have been invited to enjoy the game and learn more about how to create real change for mental health.

Kids Eat Smart Foundation

The Kids Eat Smart Foundation and Bell Let's Talk are hosting Bell Let's Talk breakfasts for 2,600 students at five schools across Newfoundland and Labrador. Teachers will join the Canadian discussion on mental health and wellness with a focus on prioritizing youth mental health.

Charlottetown Bell Let's Talk Day public skate

Today, community members are invited to attend a Prince Edward Island public skate taking place at the Bell Aliant Centre at University of PEI in Charlottetown. A small donation covers entry, with all proceeds going to CMHA PEI.

Nunatsiavut communities host Bell Let's Talk Day drop-ins

The Nunatsiavut Government welcomes community members in Rigolet, Makkovik, Postville, Hopedale and Nain to attend local open house events to take part in Bell Let's Talk Day activities for a chance to be entered into a draw for prizes.

Strongest Families –Take Action for Mental Health

Strongest Families Institute welcomes community members to a youth mental health and wellness morning event in Halifax for an inspirational hour of hope and taking action.

Belleville Chamber of Commerce "Let's Talk Over Breakfast"

Explore what it means to "feel good." Join the Belleville Chamber Breakfast at 7:00 am ET, for discussion building on 15 years of increased awareness and acceptance around mental health.

Forest Therapy Walks with Kawartha Conservation

Led by Certified Forest Therapy Guide, Kristie Virgoe, these free walks are designed to promote mental well-being by immersing participants in the calming embrace of nature, all while supporting the Canadian Mental Health Association through voluntary donations. Explore the serene beauty of Ken Reid Conservation Area while focusing on the importance of mental health. To register, go to Forest Therapy in Support of Mental Health.

Timmins Chamber "Creating Connection"

Today at 12:00 pm ET, the Timmins Chamber, in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Cochrane-Timiskaming, invites employees of its member businesses to a free virtual session focused on balance and self-care. Facilitated by Kaitlin Senkus, Registered Psychotherapist and Founder of Creating Connection, this session will explore practical ways to keep mental health top of mind in any work environment.

The Bell Let's Talk Day text-to-donate campaign is made possible with the support of The Mobile Giving Foundation Canada (MGFC).

Visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk to download the Bell Let's Talk toolkit and Conversation Guides and share your own actions using #BellLetsTalk.

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk has a vision of a Canada where everyone can get the mental health support they need to flourish – and is a driver of Bell for Better. Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,500 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

