Bell Let's Talk invites everyone to join Canada's 15 th national day for mental health on Wednesday, January 22, 2025

national day for mental health on Bell Let's Talk Day will feature a text-to-donate campaign in support of six organizations that are addressing Canada's youth mental health crisis

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell Let's Talk Day on January 22 will put the spotlight on the growing youth mental health crisis and invites Canadians to participate in a national text-to-donate campaign with 100% of the proceeds going to six youth mental health organizations: Integrated Youth Services, Jack.org, Kids Help Phone, National Association of Friendship Centres, Strongest Families Institute, and Youth In Mind Foundation.

A first for Bell Let's Talk, Canadians are encouraged to text "YOUTH" to 45678 to donate $5. Bell will match all $5 donations up to a total of $1 million.

Text-to-donate is easy

Supporting Bell Let's Talk Day's six featured youth mental health organizations through the text-to-donate campaign is fast and easy:

Step 1: Open a new text message on a mobile device.

Step 2: In the recipient or "To:" field, type in the five-digit Short Code number 45678.

Step 3: In the body of the message, type in the Bell Let's Talk keyword YOUTH and press send.

Step 4: Reply YES to the confirmation message, and your $5 donation will be completed and added to your wireless phone bill.

Step 5: Claim your tax receipt by clicking the link in the "Thank you" message.

Starting today and through Bell Let's Talk Day on January 22, people can donate to support youth mental health. On Bell Let's Talk Day on January 22, everyone around Canada can donate all day over the 24-hour period in all time zones across the country.

In 2025, Bell will give $10 million towards mental health, bringing its total Bell Let's Talk investment to $184 million since 2010.

The Bell Let's Talk Day text-to-donate campaign is made possible with the support of The Mobile Giving Foundation Canada (MGFC).

Visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk to download the Bell Let's Talk toolkit and Conversation Guides and share your own actions using #BellLetsTalk.

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk has a vision of a Canada where everyone can get the mental health support they need to flourish – and is a driver of Bell for Better. Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,500 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

