Proceeds of sale will support financing of the acquisition of Ziply Fiber

Strategic partnership with PSP Investments to develop fibre in Pacific Northwest; enabling Bell to reach up to 8 million locations in the U.S.

Long-term content rights agreement with Rogers ensures TSN will remain Canada's Sports Leader

MONTRÉAL, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that it has successfully concluded the sale of its ownership stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) to Rogers Communications Inc. (Rogers) for CA$4.7 billion ($4.2 billion net of taxes), following all regulatory and sports league approvals.

BCE expects to direct proceeds of the sale to support its acquisition of Ziply Fiber, the leading fibre Internet provider in the Pacific Northwest of the United States. Through this transaction, BCE is converting its passive interest in MLSE into a core business growth driver. The transaction is expected to close later this year.

To accelerate expansion into the U.S. market, BCE and PSP Investments formed Network FiberCo earlier this year. This long-term strategic partnership will enable Bell to reach up to 8 million fibre locations in the U.S.

As part of the MLSE transaction and BCE's focus on building a digital media and content powerhouse, Bell Media has secured access to content rights for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors on TSN through the 2043/2044 season through a long-term agreement with Rogers, subject to league approvals. This deal cements TSN's place as Canada's Sports Leader, delivering the country's biggest and broadest sports schedule with marquee events including the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Bell will also remain the official telecom sponsor of the Toronto Raptors and maintain its sponsorships of the Toronto Argonauts and Toronto FC, a demonstration of its commitment to these great teams, their fans and the leagues.

"Building the best fibre Internet and 5G wireless networks is a cornerstone of BCE's strategy. The conclusion of the sale of our stake in MLSE provides us with capital to put towards the acquisition of Ziply Fiber. This transaction will accelerate our fibre growth as we pursue opportunities in the high-potential U.S. market, all while maintaining our status as a sports content powerhouse and strong supporter of Toronto's teams. All of us at Bell wish MLSE success under the continued stewardship of Rogers."

- Mirko Bibic, President & CEO, BCE Inc. and Bell Canada

