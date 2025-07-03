Copper theft up 23% year-over-year, with over 500 cases this year alone, and more than 2,270 since 2022.

MONTRÉAL, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell is sounding the alarm over a sharp rise in copper thefts across Eastern Canada, a growing crisis that is endangering public safety and disrupting essential communications infrastructure.

New Brunswick has emerged as one of the nation's hotspots for copper thefts, with more than 80 incidents this year alone. The Fredericton–Oromocto corridor is particularly affected, with nearly 80% of the province's thefts occurring in this area. Repeated incidents have occurred in communities such as Stanley, Hoyt, Fredericton Junction, and Keswick Ridge.

Copper theft related incidents have increased 23% year-over-year across Canada. Since 2022, Bell has recorded more than 2,270 copper thefts nationwide. Copper thefts now account for 88% of all physical security incidents on Bell's network, with over 500 cases reported in the first half of 2025 alone. Ontario remains the hardest-hit province, representing 63% of all incidents, with hotspots including Hamilton, Cambridge, and Windsor. Quebec follows with 12% of cases, most concentrated in the Saguenay region.

"Copper theft is a serious crime that directly threatens the safety and well-being of Canadians. These thefts are not just about stolen copper; the perpetrators often damage other infrastructure such as fibre cable and the crime can potentially put lives at risk when people can't call 911 as a result of the damage."

— Mark McDonald, EVP and Chief Technology Officer at Bell Canada

Bell is taking decisive action to combat this growing threat:

Installing alarms that alert police to infrastructure tampering

Deploying additional security guards and surveillance cameras

Working closely with law enforcement and pursuing legal action against offenders

Accelerating the transition to an all-fibre network, which now covers 60% of Bell's footprint

Bell is also urging provincial and federal governments to strengthen protections for critical infrastructure by increasing penalties and amending the Criminal Code. The company is calling on the Senate Transportation and Communications Committee to revive its study on theft within the telecommunications sector.

Bell encourages the public to report suspicious activity near telecom infrastructure – such as unmarked vehicles, individuals tampering with utility poles, or the sound of cutting or grinding metal – to local authorities immediately.

