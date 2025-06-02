Joint agreement aims to close the digital infrastructure gap for high-speed Internet and wireless services in underserved First Nations communities

Both organizations call on the CRTC to reverse its policy that discourages private sector investment in broadband network expansion

Agreement builds on Bell's ongoing commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and First Nations communities

This news release contains forward-looking statements. For a description of the related risk factors and assumptions, please see the section entitled "Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" later in this news release.

MONTRÉAL, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell Canada and National Indigenous Connectivity Inc. (NICI) today announced a new Reconciliation Agreement with the shared goal to advance connectivity in rural and remote First Nations communities.

NICI is a 100% Indigenous-owned technology company that advocates for wireless spectrum access and high-speed Internet for all First Nations.

In response to the 2024 Assembly of First Nations (AFN) and Indigenous Services Canada report, Closing the Infrastructure Gap, Bell and NICI will work together to expand infrastructure and service delivery in underserved First Nations communities by 2030.

This partnership builds on Bell's 2024 commitment, which affirms the company's ongoing dedication to fostering positive and mutually respectful relationships with Indigenous Peoples and communities.

Bell and NICI will work collaboratively to implement their Reconciliation Agreement. As part of the agreement, Bell will work with NICI on long-term broadband and wireless deployment plans. Bell is also reaffirming its commitment that employees working with Indigenous communities complete training aligned with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action #92.

"Bell fully supports the National Indigenous Connectivity Inc's goal of closing the digital infrastructure gap in rural and remote First Nations communities. To close this gap, we need stable, long-term public policy and a regulatory environment that enables private sector investment in telecommunications networks. Together with NICI, we can build, grow, and connect Canadians to support continued private investment in critical network connectivity to First Nations communities."

- Michele Austin, Vice-President, Public Affairs, Bell Canada.

"Many Indigenous communities still lack reliable, high-speed internet, limiting opportunities and essential services. We believe that connectivity is a fundamental right – essential for education, economic development, healthcare, and self-determination. The National Indigenous Connectivity Initiative (NICI) is committed to advocating for all remote and rural First Nations across Canada to have access to spectrum and high-speed internet."

- Leoni Rivers, Chief Executive Officer, National Indigenous Connectivity Inc.

About Bell Canada

Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, providing advanced broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communication services. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

About National Indigenous Connectivity Inc. (NICI)

NICI is a national, Indigenous-led organization focused on advocacy, access to spectrum, and high-speed internet services for remote and rural First Nations communities across Canada. NICI is supported by the Assembly of First Nations and is focused on ensuring that all First Nations communities have access to the digital tools needed to thrive in the modern economy.

The NICI calls for Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) to support NICI in ensuring high-speed internet solutions developed by First Nations for First Nations, dedicated federal funding to ensure long-term investment in Indigenous connectivity initiatives and training, and for ISC and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) to work directly with NICI to increase Indigenous service-provider capacities, access to spectrum, market data, and policy frameworks.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the agreement between Bell Canada and NICI intended to advance connectivity in rural and remote First Nations communities (the "Reconciliation Agreement") and the benefits expected to result therefrom, the planned expansion of infrastructure and service delivery in underserved First Nations communities by 2030, Bell Canada's and NICI's long-term network deployment plans, and other statements that are not historical facts. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe Bell Canada's expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Bell Canada does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements made in this news release, including the planned expansion of infrastructure and service delivery in underserved First Nations communities by 2030, Bell Canada's and NICI's long-term network deployment plans, and the benefits expected to result from the Reconciliation Agreement, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and are based on certain assumptions including, without limitation, the prevailing regulatory environment as well as the availability of sufficient equipment, labour and capital. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the planned expansion of infrastructure and service delivery in underserved First Nations communities by 2030, as well as Bell Canada's and NICI's long-term network deployment plans, will be completed, or that the benefits expected to result from the Reconciliation Agreement will be realized. For additional information on assumptions and risks underlying certain of our forward-looking statements made in this news release, please consult BCE Inc.'s (BCE) 2024 Annual MD&A dated March 6, 2025, BCE's 2025 First Quarter MD&A dated May 7, 2025 and BCE's news release dated May 8, 2025 announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, filed with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (available at sedarplus.ca) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at SEC.gov). These documents are also available at BCE.ca.

