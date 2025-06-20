This news release contains forward-looking statements. For a description of the related risk factors and assumptions, please see the section entitled "Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" later in this news release.

MONTRÉAL, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Robert Malcolmson, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer of Bell Canada, today issued the following statement in response to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) ruling upholding its August 2024 decision to allow large well-capitalized communications incumbents to resell services on each other's fibre networks:

"Bell Canada is profoundly disappointed that the CRTC has reaffirmed its decision to allow Canada's large telecommunications companies to resell services on each other's fibre networks – despite overwhelming opposition from the vast majority of Internet service providers, many suppliers, unions, municipalities, provinces and consumer advocacy groups.

This decision has already significantly undermined the business case for future network expansion. As a direct result, Bell has reduced its capital expenditures by $500 million in 2025 alone and by over $1.2 billion since the CRTC's initial decision in November 2023. The CRTC policy will continue to have major negative impacts well into the future.

Today's decision calls into question the regulator's ability to objectively evaluate its original decision on this issue. The CRTC has again chosen to ignore the relevant evidence that was before it. The CRTC's claim that there was no 'evidence demonstrating a causal link' between the decision and Bell's previously announced reduction in fibre investment, affecting more than 1 million homes and businesses in more than 150 communities, is simply false.

The evidence provided to the CRTC by Bell alone included previous statements from Bell's CEO to investors as well as confidential internal documents, such as communications among Bell's most senior executives, business case modelling, and network planning scenarios. It is extremely concerning that the CRTC did not even acknowledge this evidence in its decision.

Today's ruling underscores the need for quick action from the federal government to overturn the CRTC decision and implement policies that will unlock billions of dollars of private sector investment in critical infrastructure that will drive Canada's future economic growth.

As Bell and others have consistently warned, this policy is stalling investment, diminishing network resiliency and leaving rural, remote and Indigenous communities behind. Over the long-term, it will reduce competition as smaller Internet service providers, who cannot offer the same promotions and bundles as large players, are squeezed out of the market. It will also reduce the effectiveness of government subsidy programs, as large carriers will have little incentive to build infrastructure to the benefit of their main competitors.

Canada's future prosperity depends on nation-building investments from strong Canadian companies – investments that will power and transform Canada's economy. Had the CRTC reversed course, it would have unlocked billions of dollars in new investment from Bell and other industry players.

A recent report from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) found that the telecommunications sector contributed an estimated $87.3 billion to Canada's GDP last year, including $57.2 billion in productivity gains and business enablement beyond the industry itself.1 Sustaining this level of economic impact requires a regulatory environment that supports continued investment.

As the CRTC continues to pursue the wrong policy at the wrong time, the federal government must act to ensure we have the right policies to build, connect and grow Canada."

1 Enabling Canada's economic independence and global competitiveness through telecommunications 2 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

