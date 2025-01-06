Bell Let's Talk invites everyone to join Canada's 15 th national day for mental health on Wednesday, January 22, 2025

national day for mental health on Bell Let's Talk Day will feature a text-to-donate campaign in support of six organizations that are addressing Canada's youth mental health crisis

Bell Media showcases a slate of special mental health programming in English and French on Bell Let's Talk Day

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell Let's Talk Day kicks off its 15th year of action and change on January 22 by putting the spotlight on the growing youth mental health crisis.

A first for Bell Let's Talk, Canadians are encouraged on January 22 to support youth mental health providers by participating in a national text-to-donate campaign.

On Bell Let's Talk Day, Canadians can donate $5 by text with 100% of the proceeds going to six youth mental health organizations: Integrated Youth Services, Jack.org, Kids Help Phone, National Association of Friendship Centres, Strongest Families Institute, and Youth In Mind Foundation.

Canadians can double their impact as Bell will match all $5 donations up to a total of $1 million.

This year, Canada's annual day for mental health highlights the progress that has been made and discusses what still needs to be done to support those with mental health challenges, including Canada's youth who are facing a growing mental health crisis.

"For 15 years, Canadians have been all-in with supporting Bell Let's Talk, which continues to move mental health forward for people across the country. We invite all Canadians to participate in Bell Let's Talk Day and help support important organizations that are helping Canada's youth in need of mental health supports."

- Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk

In 2025, Bell will give $10 million towards mental health, bringing its total Bell Let's Talk investment to $184 million since 2010.

New multimedia campaign raises awareness of the crisis facing Canada's youth

Bell Let's Talk today launched a nationwide multimedia campaign – Together, let's support youth mental health – that confronts Canadians with the stark reality of the urgent youth mental health crisis and the need for more mental health supports. Designed to get Canadians focused on the crisis facing young people, the campaign includes the collective call to action: We can't let this be their future.

A Generation at Risk: The State of Youth Mental Health in Canada

In consultation with the mental health community, Bell Let's Talk partnered with Mental Health Research Canada to prepare the comprehensive national report, A Generation at Risk: The State of Youth Mental Health in Canada. Released in October 2024, the report uncovers alarming statistics about Canada's growing youth mental health crisis:

Suicide is a leading cause of death: Suicide remains a leading cause of death among young people in Canada , accounting for 21% of deaths; 24% of youth (16-24) report suicidal ideation.

Suicide remains a leading cause of death among young people in , accounting for 21% of deaths; 24% of youth (16-24) report suicidal ideation. Priority youth populations: 2SLGBTQ+ communities, newcomers, Black and Indigenous youth have higher rates of poor mental health and experience barriers to accessing care.

2SLGBTQ+ communities, newcomers, Black and Indigenous youth have higher rates of poor mental health and experience barriers to accessing care. Early onset of mental health conditions: Youth are considered a vulnerable population with approximately 66% to 75% of mental health issues having an onset before the age of 24.

Youth are considered a vulnerable population with approximately 66% to 75% of mental health issues having an onset before the age of 24. Self-stigma: While young people are generally comfortable discussing mental health as a broad topic, they are less comfortable discussing their own mental health conditions.

While young people are generally comfortable discussing mental health as a broad topic, they are less comfortable discussing their own mental health conditions. Contributing factors: Mental health issues increased among youth before the pandemic and have worsened since then due to a combination of social disconnection, excessive screen time (6+ hours daily) and socio-economic challenges.

Bell Media programming

As part of the new Bell Let's Talk Day campaign, Bell Media will feature special mental health content in English and French across its TV, radio and digital properties, including a new French language documentary, LES GARS, FAUT QU'ON SE PARLE available on Crave, Canal Vie, Canal D, and later on Noovo.

Quotes from Bell Let's Talk Day mental health providers:

Huddle – Part of the Integrated Youth Services movement in Canada

"Meaningfully supporting young people means breaking down barriers and building more culturally safe spaces led by youth. At Huddle, we're seeing what's possible when we reimagine and transform systems to truly meet young people where they are, bringing together all the supports they need under one welcoming roof."

- Pam Sveinson, Executive Director, Huddle (part of the IYS movement in Canada)

Jack.org

"Mental health is the most pressing health challenge young people face today. Bell Let's Talk is making space for vital conversation about how we can and must do better to give young people the tools they need to make it through difficult times. By providing youth with the community support and education they need to reach out for timely, appropriate care, we can end the youth mental health emergency and set young people up with the skills they need to lead healthy, meaningful lives."

- Vivien Glencross, Interim President and CEO, Jack.org

Kids Help Phone

"Bell Let's Talk Day is significant in the Canadian mental health landscape and sends ripples globally. It will now put a spotlight on the youth mental health crisis, bringing dialogue and action into the mainstream – in our conversations, our schools, our communities – and in every corner of the country. Sometimes finding the right words can be tough, but that's exactly what the amazing counsellors and crisis responders at Kids Help Phone are here to do: give young folks a safe space to feel out loud, 24/7, without judgement. We are grateful for Bell Let's Talk's unwavering commitment to continually shifting the landscape and for being alongside Kids Help Phone for many years."

- Katherine (Kathy) Hay, President and CEO of Kids Help Phone

National Association of Friendship Centres

"Friendship Centres provide essential services with the vision of improving the well-being of Indigenous people living in urban environments. The Bell Let's Talk campaign gives us the opportunity to highlight this important work nationally and allows Canadians to support the mental health of Indigenous youth through the Friendship Centre Movement."

- Jocelyn W. Formsma, Chief Executive Office, National Association of Friendship Centres

Strongest Families Institute

"Canada is facing a youth mental health crisis, and awareness is just the beginning. Bell Let's Talk Day has sparked vital conversations, but we must turn awareness into action. Strongest Families Institute provides accessible, evidence-based support to youth struggling with their mental health, providing life-changing skills that help to build resilience. By addressing mental health challenges early, we can change the trajectory of young lives and create a healthier, more hopeful future for all. Together, we can ensure every young person gets the help they need to thrive."

- Dr. Patricia Lingley Pottie, President & CEO, Strongest Families Institute

Youth In Mind Foundation

"Youth in Mind Foundation is delighted to be associated with this year's Bell Let's Talk campaign. This major annual campaign has helped break down many taboos across the country, but we still have a long way to go. With recent data highlighting the disturbing state of teenagers' mental health, our mission to raise awareness and prevent psychological distress is even more critical than ever. This collaboration is proof that together, we can increase our impact and fill young people's backpacks with the tools they need to successfully meet life's challenges."

- Mélanie Boucher, President & CEO, Youth in Mind Foundation

The Bell Let's Talk Day text-to-donate campaign is made possible with the support of The Mobile Giving Foundation Canada (MGFC).

Visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk to download the Bell Let's Talk toolkit and Conversation Guides and share your own actions using #BellLetsTalk.

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk has a vision of a Canada where everyone can get the mental health support they need to flourish – and is a driver of Bell for Better. Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,500 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

