Bell Let's Talk Day 2025 put a spotlight on the youth mental health crisis and six mental health organizations working to address the crisis

$1,605,770 contributed to youth mental health through text-to-donate campaign

contributed to youth mental health through text-to-donate campaign Bell to give $10 million towards mental health in 2025, bringing total Bell Let's Talk investment to $184 million since 2010

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell Let's Talk Day 2025 put a spotlight on Canada's youth mental health crisis by featuring six mental health organizations that are working every day to provide mental health supports and services to address the growing crisis.

Canadians across the country joined the conversation and took action to support six youth mental health organizations: Integrated Youth Services, Jack.org, Kids Help Phone, National Association of Friendship Centres, Strongest Families Institute, and Youth In Mind Foundation.

"I'd like to thank everyone for taking part in Bell Let's Talk Day and for showing their support for youth mental health by participating in our first text-to-donate campaign. Together with Canadians on Bell Let's Talk Day, we contributed $ 1,605,770 to six youth mental health organizations. We are making progress in mental health but more needs to be done in our communities across the country. Everyone deserves quick and easy access to mental health supports and services where they live. I encourage everyone to continue to take meaningful action throughout the year."

- Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk

Events took place across the country leading up to and on Bell Let's Talk Day to support the work of Canadian mental health organizations and the young people they serve, including various student engagement events at more than 200 university, college and CEGEP campuses across Canada; Bell Let's Talk flag raisings by communities, organizations and post-secondary institutions across the country; Hockey Talks in support of mental health hosted by participating NHL teams including The Winnipeg Jets, Ottawa Senators and Montréal Canadiens; and much more. Notable landmarks such as St. John's Signal Hill, Vancouver City Hall, the Burrard Street Bridge in Vancouver and Winnipeg's Esplanade Louis Riel Footbridge, Niagara Falls, the 3D Toronto sign and Montréal Trudeau Airport took part by lighting up blue – highlighting Bell Let's Talk Day's focus this year on youth mental health.

2025 Bell Let's Talk funding

Leading up to Bell Let's Talk Day, Bell committed $10 million towards mental health in 2025, bringing the company's total Bell Let's Talk investment to $184 million since 2010.

For more information about the six mental health organizations featured on Bell Let's Talk Day visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Today and everyday, let's keep the conversation going to help support mental health

We can all take meaningful action to support youth mental health, and everyone's mental health, throughout the year in our homes, schools, workplaces and communities.

Visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk for more ideas to help support mental health.

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk has a vision of a Canada where everyone can get the mental health support they need to flourish – and is a driver of Bell for Better. Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,500 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

