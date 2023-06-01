OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations; the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services; the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor; and the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, issued the following statement today:

"June is National Indigenous History Month, which is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the resilience, cultures and contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis across Canada.

"Indigenous histories are significant to Indigenous pride and cultures, and are fundamental to the identities of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. The knowledge passed down by Elders and Knowledge Keepers connects families, communities and generations. These histories and cultures have protected Indigenous identities against hundreds of years of colonial policies, and have played a key role in Canadian history and society. Each week in June will be dedicated to a different theme to highlight specific aspects of Indigenous histories, cultures and experiences, including traditional knowledge, language, and reconciliation. June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day, which also marks the summer solstice, the longest day of the year and a culturally significant day for many Indigenous communities across Canada.

"While this is a time to celebrate, we also reflect on how Canada's historic wrongs have impacted its current relationship with Indigenous Peoples and the ongoing work to advance reconciliation. Our colonial past and the harmful policies that were implemented are the direct cause of many systemic issues that Indigenous Peoples face today.

"As communities across Canada continue to uncover the horrific truths of former residential schools, we are reminded that Indigenous Peoples have shared these stories for 150 years only to be ignored. And yet, as we move forward, there is a sense of optimism and hope for the generations to come, because Canada is working hand in hand with First Nations, Inuit and Métis partners to advance their priorities and renew these relationships. Together, we are building a more united and reconciled country.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to work alongside Survivors of residential schools and families, and collaborating with Indigenous communities, Indigenous governments and federal, provincial and territorial governments, as well as key local, regional, national, and grass-root Indigenous organizations throughout Canada to build prosperity, advance self-determination, and support the well-being of Indigenous Peoples and communities. In addition, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (the Act), which received Royal Assent in June 2021, will continue to guide all of our co-development work with First Nations partners.

"There is still much more to do, and it requires effort across Canada, in all walks of life. All levels of government, the private sector, and civil society have a shared responsibility to take action and work in partnership with Indigenous Peoples towards systemic and lasting change. This starts with learning about and understanding our shared history.

"This month, we encourage all Canadians to learn more about Indigenous knowledge and the unique histories, cultures and experiences of First Nations, Inuit and Métis across Canada, and how we are working together to build a stronger country. For more information about how to participate and access learning resources, please visit the National Indigenous History Month website."

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For further information: For more information, media may contact: Aïssatou Diop, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Zeus Eden, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Kyle Allen, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, and the Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, [email protected]; CIRNAC Media Relations: Email: [email protected], Phone: 819-934-2302; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]; Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]