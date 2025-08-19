The Government of Canada supports MUTEK

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian identity and culture drive innovation, economic growth and national pride. Supporting events that celebrate Canada's cultural diversity strengthens communities by bringing people together and providing a platform to share our stories, heritage and traditions. This helps build a stronger, more united Canada. Our government is proud to support the MUTEK Festival, celebrating digital artistic expression, from August 19 to 24 in Montréal.

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, along with the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced $275,000 in funding for the MUTEK Festival.

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) is providing a $210,000 non-repayable contribution through the Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP) for the commercialization of the 2025 and 2026 festivals. This support will help attract international tourists and promote Montréal's international reputation.

Canadian Heritage is investing $65,000 in the MUTEK Festival through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund to support the 2025 event. This funding will allow MUTEK to present a highly diverse program while helping give Montréal audiences access to works by professional artists from Quebec, other Canadian provinces and abroad.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to support MUTEK, a vibrant, inclusive and culturally significant event that celebrates Montréal's leadership in electronic music and digital art. MUTEK not only fuels creativity and innovation but also creates substantial economic benefits across Quebec and Canada by attracting key industry players and visitors. This support reflects our commitment to fostering world-class cultural experiences and promoting Montréal and Quebec as premier destinations for artistic and tourism excellence."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"MUTEK continues to push creative boundaries in 2025, showing the bold and inclusive spirit of Canadian creativity. This year's festival brings together artists who reflect the diversity and energy of our culture through cutting-edge digital art. In a fast-changing world, MUTEK creates space for innovation and for Canada's cultural voices and talent to be showcased on the world stage."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"With a rich, eclectic and multifaceted artistic selection, MUTEK promises a new gathering, brimming with vitality, where sensory explorations meet artistic discoveries. This is a can't-miss summer event to celebrate the diversity and uniqueness of digital cultures."

—Alain Mongeau, General and Artistic Director of MUTEK Festival

Quick Facts

MUTEK features more than 120 dedicated artists from 26 countries, each bringing their own original approach. Most of them are making their debut in Montreal, across 17 unique programs.

For six days, artists and audiences from near and far will gather in the Quartier des Spectacles to experience a one-of-a-kind experience that brings together sound, visuals and innovation.

CED's Quebec Economic Development Program helps communities realize promising economic development and diversification opportunities for the future.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that present professional arts festivals or performing arts series. The Fund also supports organizations that assist arts presenters.

