WINNIPEG, TREATY 1 TERRITORY, MB, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Treaty One Nations, together with the Government of Canada, are moving forward on the next stage of development of Naawi-Oodena, one of the largest First Nation-led Economic Development Zones in Canadian history.

Today, the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, visited Naawi-Oodena, a landmark joint urban reserve project located in the heart of Winnipeg. During the tour of Naawi-Oodena, the Minister visited the new Oodena Gas & Convenience Store, which opened in June 2025, to witness first-hand the remarkable progress Treaty One Nations are making in turning its bold economic vision into reality.

The future development of Naawi-Oodena includes residential, commercial, education, cultural, sports/recreational, health and community spaces, and will deliver nearly 5,000 housing units on the full site while creating lasting employment opportunities for both First Nation and non-Indigenous Manitobans alike.

During her visit, Minister Gull-Masty announced an additional $789,490—bringing the total federal support for infrastructure design to $1 million—to advance planning for Blocks B to E. This funding will support critical site servicing design, surveying, engineering, and cost estimates, ensuring the project can move forward efficiently and sustainably. It will allow Treaty One Nations to build essential infrastructure, including homes, businesses, and educational facilities that will strengthen both the community's economy and overall well-being.

This latest funding brings total federal investment in Naawi-Oodena's planning, training, and site development to approximately $5.5 million through Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and Indigenous Services Canada. This includes $3.5 million, which supported the development of Block A, home to Oodena Gas & Convenience—the first business to open on Treaty One's 109 acres of Naawi-Oodena lands.

"This next stage of development at Naawi-Oodena is another milestone in reclaiming and rebuilding our Nations' presence in the heart of Winnipeg. These lands are being transformed into a place of opportunity, growth, and pride for our seven Nations, and we look forward to seeing the vision continue to take shape."

Chief Gordon BlueSky

Chairperson, Treaty One Nations

Chief of Brokenhead Ojibway Nation

"This investment shows what's possible when governments support First Nations to lead on our own terms. Naawi-Oodena is a movement toward self-reliance, economic growth, and intergenerational wealth that benefits our Nations and all of Manitoba".

Chief E.J. Fontaine

President, Treaty One Development Corporation

Chief of Sagkeeng First Nation

"Congratulations to Treaty One Nations and all seven member First Nations as they begin their latest phase of Naawi-Oodena's development. It has been a pleasure to tour the site and see firsthand the progress built so far and the exciting plans for the future. Treaty One Nations are leading the way in transforming the Canadian economy and contributing to greater prosperity for First Nations communities."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"I have watched Naawi-Oodena take shape over the years, and it is incredibly exciting to see the positive economic impacts, which are only going to grow as this Indigenous-led project expands opportunities and drives investment not only for First Nations but also for the entire City of Winnipeg."

The Honourable Ben Carr

Member of Parliament, Winnipeg South Centre

Naawi-Oodena is comprised of five parcels of Treaty One Jointly Held urban reserve lands, totaling 109 acres and is located on the former site of the Kapyong Barracks in the Winnipeg South Centre riding.

The site is being developed and is jointly owned by the seven First Nations who are signatory to Treaty No. 1, which include: Brokenhead Ojibway Nation, Long Plain First Nation , Peguis First Nation, Roseau River Anishinaabe First Nation, Sagkeeng First Nation, Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation , and Swan Lake First Nation.

, Peguis First Nation, Roseau River Anishinaabe First Nation, Sagkeeng First Nation, , and Swan Lake First Nation. Additions to Reserve and Reserve Creation are part of the Government of Canada's overall efforts to help advance reconciliation by facilitating First Nation self-determination, self-governance, and economic development.

overall efforts to help advance reconciliation by facilitating First Nation self-determination, self-governance, and economic development. Treaty No. 1 was signed on August 3, 1871 , between the Crown and the Anishinaabe and Swampy Cree peoples at Lower Fort Garry. It covers lands in southern Manitoba , including the City of Winnipeg , and is home to the seven First Nations that make up Treaty One Nations today.

