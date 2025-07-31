ONE ARROW FIRST NATION, TREATY 6 TERRITORY, SK, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and One Arrow First Nation

Today, Chief Janine Baldhead of One Arrow First Nation and the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced a settlement agreement resolving the Nation's Agricultural Benefits claim, also known as a Cows and Plows settlement.

Under this agreement, the Government of Canada will pay $124 million in compensation to One Arrow First Nation for failing to fulfill its Treaty 6 obligations to provide the Nation with farming tools, plows, crop seeds, livestock, and other supplies.

These agricultural benefits were meant to facilitate One Arrow First Nation's transition to a strong, self-sustaining community through farming. However, as a result of Canada's failure to meet its Treaty obligations, the Nation did not have the equipment it needed to support its members.

Settling specific claims is an important part of Canada's ongoing efforts to advance reconciliation by rebuilding trust and strengthening its relationships with First Nations. By providing fair compensation in recognition of unkept promises, Canada is taking responsibility and working toward a better future. This work is guided by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

Quotes

"Chief One Arrow once said, 'Do not mistreat my people'—a message that continues to echo through generations. This agricultural benefits settlement is about respect and honouring our treaty. It acknowledges that the promises made under Treaty 6 were not upheld, and that the consequences of those broken promises are still felt today. As we move forward, we do so with our Treaty in mind—not only for ourselves, but for our children and those yet to come. We are all Treaty people. Honouring these agreements is not only an obligation; it is a shared commitment to work together in the spirit of reconciliation, justice, and partnership.

By sharing our history, we help others understand that it was our ancestors who thought of us when they entered into Treaty. We must continue to think of our future generations in the same way—as our ancestors once thought of us."

Chief Janine Baldhead

One Arrow First Nation

"Canada's failure to uphold its promise to provide the people of One Arrow First Nation with the support they were entitled to is a shameful chapter in our shared history – one whose consequences continue to be felt today. Today's settlement reflects our desire to take responsibility for historical injustices in order to build trust, renew relationships with First Nations, and advance the work of reconciliation."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"This settlement with One Arrow First Nation reflects our shared commitment to honouring Treaty 6. It's a meaningful step towards strengthening our relationship and continuing the important work of reconciliation together."

The Honourable Buckley Belanger

Secretary of State (Rural Development)

Quick facts

One Arrow First Nation

Specific Claims

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Janine Baldhead, Chief of One Arrow First Nation, [email protected]; Alec Wilson, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, [email protected]