Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation and Canada reach agricultural benefits agreement

MUSCOWPETUNG SAULTEAUX NATION, TREATY 4 TERRITORY, SK, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern and Arctic Affairs Canada and Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation

Today, Chief Melissa Tavita of Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation and the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced a settlement agreement resolving the Nation's Agricultural Benefits claim, also known as a Cows and Plows settlement.

Canada will pay nearly $99 million in compensation to the First Nation for failing to fulfill its Treaty 4 obligations to provide farming tools, crop seeds, and livestock.

These agricultural benefits were meant to facilitate Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation's transition to a strong, self-sustaining community through farming. However, as a result of Canada's failure to meet its Treaty obligations, the Nation did not have the equipment it needed to support its members.

The settlement will be strategically allocated to uplift the Nation and support long-term prosperity. Key investments include:

Housing Development: Significant funding will be dedicated to addressing the Nation's housing backlog. Modern, culturally aligned homes will be constructed to ensure safe and dignified living conditions for families on-reserve.

Infrastructure Upgrades: Investment in road systems, community facilities, and connectivity will strengthen the Nation's ability to support future development and improve quality of life.

Water System Improvements: Ensuring clean and reliable drinking water remains a top priority. This funding will be used to upgrade water-treatment systems and ensure every home has access to safe water.

Youth Programming: The future of Muscowpetung lies in its youth. New programming will focus on cultural education, sports, leadership development, and mental wellness—empowering the next generation of leaders.

Per-Capita Distribution: Every adult member of Muscowpetung will receive a one-time payment of $40,000 . For Nation members under the age of 18, the funds will be placed in a secure trust account, earning 4% annually, to be accessed once they reach adulthood. This ensures that the benefits of the settlement are shared today and into the future.

Settling specific claims is an important part of Canada's ongoing efforts to advance reconciliation by rebuilding trust and strengthening its relationships with First Nations. By providing fair compensation in recognition of unkept promises, Canada is taking responsibility and working toward a better future. This work is guided by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

Quotes

"This settlement comes not just as a financial resolution, but as a meaningful acknowledgment of broken promises. While farming tools may no longer carry the same value they once would have for our people, this compensation allows us to invest in the tools of today—housing, infrastructure, water, youth, and our Nation's long-term financial sovereignty.

We thank the Government of Canada for finally acknowledging this longstanding injustice. We also give thanks to our ancestors and to the people of Muscowpetung who stood strong over the generations. On this 150th year of Treaty 4, we honour Chief Cheekuk's vision by investing in a future that uplifts every member of our Nation."

Chief Melissa Tavita

Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation

"The resolution of this claim is an important step in Canada's relationship with the Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation. Canada failed to uphold the Cows and Plows promise under Treaty 4, and acted without considering the economic and historical implications. This settlement is about taking responsibility and making things right."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"The settlement with Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation under Treaty 4 is a step forward in our ongoing efforts to renew the Government of Canada's relationship with the Nation and reflects our commitment to working in partnership."

The Honourable Buckley Belanger

Secretary of State (Rural Development)

Quick facts

Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation is located 40 kilometres west of Fort Qu'Appelle and 60 kilometres north of Regina in Saskatchewan .

in . Treaty 4—also known as the Qu'Appelle Treaty—was signed on September 15, 1874 , at Fort Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan . In exchange for payments, provisions and rights to reserve lands, Treaty 4 ceded Indigenous territory to the federal government. The majority of Treaty 4 lands are in present-day southern Saskatchewan . Small portions are in western Manitoba and southern Alberta .

, at Fort Qu'Appelle, . In exchange for payments, provisions and rights to reserve lands, Treaty 4 ceded Indigenous territory to the federal government. The majority of Treaty 4 lands are in present-day southern . Small portions are in western and southern . Specific claims deal with past wrongs against First Nations. These claims—made by First Nations against the Government of Canada—relate to the administration of land and other First Nation assets and to the fulfillment of historic treaties and other agreements. Claims are addressed through an alternative dispute resolution process under the Specific Claims Policy, and, since 2009, the Specific Claims Tribunal Act .

. Over the past five years ( April 1, 2020 , to May 31, 2025 ), 229 claims have been resolved for nearly $15.1 billion in compensation.

, to ), 229 claims have been resolved for nearly in compensation. To date, 53 agricultural benefits claims have been resolved in Treaties 4, 5, 6, and 10, for more than $6.9 billion in compensation.

