FISHING LAKE FIRST NATION, TREATY 4 TERRITORY, SK, Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and the Fishing Lake First Nation

Today, Chief Darcy Desjarlais of Fishing Lake First Nation and the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced a settlement agreement resolving the Nation's Agricultural Benefits claim, also known as a Cows and Plows settlement.

Canada will pay more than $101 million in compensation to the First Nation for failing to fulfill the federal government's Treaty 4 obligations to provide farming tools, crop seeds, and livestock.

Fishing Lake First Nation will invest 100% of the settlement funds into the newly created Waywaynih Kunawapunteeing Trust to ensure the capital grows for generations to come. By keeping the entire settlement intact, the Nation can leverage loans with interest rates well below the annual returns anticipated on the trust's investments. This strategy will allow us to provide immediate benefits such as per capita distributions without reducing the value of the settlement. This approach creates a long-term source of wealth for Fishing Lake people, enabling investment in community priorities such as language, culture, housing, and economic development, while ensuring that future generations also benefit from this historic agreement. It represents a step toward reclaiming economic independence and advancing the vision of mino-pimâtisiwin (a good life) that Fishing Lake First Nation's ancestors sought when entering Treaty 4.

Settling specific claims is an important part of Canada's ongoing efforts to advance reconciliation by rebuilding trust and strengthening its relationships with First Nations. By providing fair compensation in recognition of unkept promises, Canada is taking responsibility and working toward a better future. This work is guided by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

"When our ancestors entered into Treaty, they did so at a time when our people were suffering. They signed not only for their own needs, but with foresight for the generations to come. That same thinking guided us as we created this trust—designed not only to help our people today, but to ensure future generations have opportunities our ancestors were denied. This settlement is about more than money; it is about creating an economic foundation that can grow, give back, and pull our Nation forward, helping us reclaim what was lost and build a better future."

Darcy Desjarlais

Chief of Fishing Lake First Nation

"Today's settlement with Fishing Lake First Nation is a meaningful demonstration of our commitment to acknowledge and address historical injustices. Building trust is essential in our efforts to advance reconciliation with First Nations. However, in order to build trust, we must first take responsibility. Our hope is that this agreement will strengthen Canada's relationship with Fishing Lake First Nation for generations to come."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"The agreement with Fishing Lake First Nation represents a renewed commitment to working together in partnership under Treaty 4. This is reconciliation in action."

The Honourable Buckley Belanger

Secretary of State (Rural Development)

Fishing Lake First Nation is an Anishnabe Nation in the Treaty 4 territory. This area is well north of present-day Prince Albert, Saskatchewan , and Flin Flon, Manitoba .

, and . Treaty 4—also known as the Qu'Appelle Treaty—was signed on September 15, 1874 , at Fort Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan . In exchange for payments, provisions and rights to reserve lands, Treaty 4 ceded Indigenous territory to the federal government. The majority of Treaty 4 lands are in present-day southern Saskatchewan . Small portions are in western Manitoba and southern Alberta .

, at Fort Qu'Appelle, . In exchange for payments, provisions and rights to reserve lands, Treaty 4 ceded Indigenous territory to the federal government. The majority of Treaty 4 lands are in present-day southern . Small portions are in western and southern . Specific claims deal with past wrongs against First Nations. These claims—made by First Nations against the Government of Canada—relate to the administration of land and other First Nation assets, and to the fulfilment of historic treaties and other agreements. Claims are addressed through an alternative dispute resolution process under the Specific Claims Policy and, since 2009, the Specific Claims Tribunal Act .

. Over the past five years ( April 1, 2020 , to May 31, 2025 ), 229 claims have been resolved for nearly $15.1 billion in compensation.

, to ), 229 claims have been resolved for nearly in compensation. To date, 53 agricultural benefits claims have been resolved in Treaties 4, 5, 6, and 10, for more than $6.9 billion in compensation.

