The funding will support local initiatives that remove barriers to participation in sport, specifically for underrepresented groups.

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Sport has the power to inspire and drive positive change. It also plays an important role in building stronger and healthier communities across the country.

Today, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), announced a $4.5-million Government of Canada investment in 13 national sport organizations. These organizations will distribute funding to community organizations through an open call for applications.

The Community Sport for All Initiative funds will support local initiatives that remove barriers to participation in sport, specifically for underrepresented groups such as Black, Indigenous and racialized communities, persons with disabilities, 2SLGBTQI+ people, persons with low incomes, seniors and newcomers.

The Secretary of State made the announcement at a visit to Urban Squash Toronto's summer camp. The organization, which benefited from funding through this initiative, offers local youth the opportunity to play squash at no cost, while focusing on education, mentoring and healthy eating.

"Sport builds confidence, inspires leadership and encourages teamwork. It helps people and communities to flourish. That's why the Government of Canada supports organizations that work to make sport inclusive and accessible for everyone. Congratulations to the national organizations that stepped up with great projects to get Canadians moving and having fun through sport."

—The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport)

"Sport and its impact on its participants is more important than ever. At a grassroots level, it empowers our youth, promotes mental and physical health, and builds strong communities. Nationally, it unites and inspires Canadians from coast to coast. Squash Canada commends the Department of Canadian Heritage for its commitment to these values and for investing in the potential of underserved communities through the power of sport. We look forward to introducing our healthy, diverse and safe sport environment to thousands of Canadians via the Canadian Sport for all Initiative."

—Jaimie Nicholls, Chief Executive Officer, Squash Canada

The Community Sport for All Initiative supports national-level organizations that ensure local organized sport opportunities are available by removing barriers to underrepresented groups.

Budget 2024 provided $15 million over two years for the Community Sport for All Initiative, which included $5 million in 2024–25 and $10 million in 2025–26.

The funded projects are selected based on their affordability, their focus on results as well as their focus on organized sport. They are also selected based on their ability to be green, their accessibility to underrepresented groups in addition to being open to everyone, as well as their capacity to welcome people of all athletic abilities.

Organization 2025-26 Athletics Canada $450,000 Canadian Paralympic Committee $300,000 Canadian Parks & Recreation Association $500,000 Canadian Women & Sport $500,000 Canoe Kayak Canada $300,000 Jays Care Foundation $450,000 Right to Play $150,000 Rowing Canada $350,000 Rugby Canada $150,000 Squash Canada $300,000 Tennis Canada $250,000 Volleyball Canada $300,000 Wheelchair Rugby $500,000 Total New Funding for 2025-26 $4,500,000

