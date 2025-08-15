The Government of Canada celebrates National Acadian Day

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - On National Acadian Day, we join the Acadian community in celebrating their warm spirit, their rich cultural heritage, their fascinating history and their strong identity.

Acadians contribute every day in building a strong Canada. The Acadian people's ability to overcome adversity with courage and determination is not just a shared lesson, but also a source of inspiration for all Canadians.

Whether through music, literature or theatre, Acadian communities enrich Canada's cultural and economic life and help define what it means to be Canadian. On this August 15, let's pay tribute to these artists, builders, community leaders and all the others who allow Acadie and Acadian culture to shine across the country and beyond.

As Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, I wish you a very happy National Acadian Day, where music, dance, tintamarres and Acadian traditions are on display from coast to coast to coast!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]