Sinai Health Joins Forces with Toronto Raptors to Support Health Research

"Health care is a team sport, and LTRI researchers are among the very best in the game," said Larry Tanenbaum, Philanthropist and Chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. "With Raptors for Research, we are taking our cause to the court to unify Canadians behind a common goal through the shared experience of sport and showcase that we are all valuable players in fueling a better tomorrow."

Raptors for Research will rally Canadians behind the game-changing research and science taking place at the LTRI. As one of the worlds's top-ranked biomedical research institutes, the LTRI's scientists are MVPs in the fields of diabetes, cancer and molecular biology. During the pandemic, some pivoted from their areas of expertise to uncover innovative solutions to COVID-19 - discovering how best to identify the virus, uncovering how it spreads and exploring new drug therapies.

"We are thrilled to launch Raptors for Research and offer the ultimate game-day experience for the community," said Louis de Melo, Chief Executive Officer, Sinai Health Foundation. "We are grateful to all Canadians for their generosity and the incredible support they've shown to Sinai Health. It reminds us all that we are on the same team and together we can continue to push the boundaries of scientific discovery."

Visit RaptorsForResearch.ca to learn more and secure your team today. Event registration is open to players of all genders and skill levels, age 19 years and up. Teams of 3-6 players will be required to raise a minimum of $2,500 in support of the LTRI to participate and will be rewarded with coveted prizes such as swag, game-day benefits, exclusive Raptors merchandise and experiences, and more.

About Sinai Health

Sinai Health is comprised of Mount Sinai Hospital, Hennick Bridgepoint Hospital, the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute and its system partner Circle of Care. It delivers excellent care in hospital, community and home, focusing on the comprehensive needs of people. Sinai Health discovers and translates scientific breakthroughs, pushes boundaries for health solutions and educates future clinical and scientific leaders. Clinical areas of specialization include rehabilitation and complex continuing care, surgery and oncology, urgent and critical care, and women's and infants' health. Its Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute ranks among the top 10 biomedical research institutes in the world. Sinai Health is a full affiliate of the University of Toronto. www.sinaihealth.ca

About Sinai Health Foundation

Sinai Health Foundation takes the vision of Sinai Health's physicians, clinicians, scientists, and healthcare providers and helps turn it into a reality. Philanthropy is essential for advancing research, care, and outcomes for those facing cancer, a high-risk pregnancy, stroke recovery, and other conditions and diseases. Thanks to philanthropy, SHF helps fund world-class facilities and offers patients access to some of the most impactful clinical trials and studies that have taken place over the past 30 years. www.sinaicares.ca



