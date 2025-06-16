Three flavour-packed burgers are joining A&W's permanent menu, marking the return of the Masala Veggie Burger

Guests can now enjoy the bold flavour of the Masala Veggie Burger, Crispy Veggie Burger and the Spicy Piri-Piri Potato Buddy™ Burger every day!

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - By popular demand, the best-selling Masala Veggie Burger is back, and it's on the A&W menu permanently*! Joining it on the permanent menu are two more options: the Crispy Veggie Burger, topped with mayonnaise, and the fan-favourite Spicy Piri-Piri Potato Buddy Burger.

Masala Veggie Burger features a crispy patty made with Nanak paneer and real vegetables, topped with spicy piri-piri sauce, layers of crisp whole-leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and red onion, all sandwiched between a freshly toasted seeded bun.

Crispy Veggie Burger features everything you love about the Masala Veggie, but the sauce is swapped with mayo for those who prefer a delicious burger without the heat.

Spicy Piri-Piri Potato Buddy Burger features a perfectly crispy potato hash brown, topped with spicy piri-piri sauce, layers of crisp whole-leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and red onion, all sandwiched between a freshly toasted bun.

When introduced as limited-time offers in 2024, the Masala Veggie Burger and the Spicy Piri-Piri Potato Buddy Burger were received with an overwhelming amount of love from guests coast to coast. To some, the burgers satiate a craving for a taste of home; for others, it is a chance to mix it up with new, exciting, bold flavours. Achieving record-breaking sales, both burgers became clear fan favourites amongst Canadians.

"For Canadians, A&W has consistently been a popular choice for vegetarians seeking great tasting burgers," says Karan Suri, Senior Director, Innovation at A&W. "We're seeing this growing demand reflected from returning guests and their positive feedback, so we're very excited to introduce more veggie options on our menus across Canada and adding these items to the menu permanently was a no brainer."

A&W continues its partnership with Nanak®, Canada's largest processor of traditional dairy-based South Asian foods, to produce the crispy paneer vegetarian patties for their Masala Veggie Burger and Crispy Veggie Burger in Surrey, British Columbia.

"Nanak Foods has seen increased interest in our products as more Canadians seek out Canadian-made vegetarian options," shares Gurpreet Arneja, President of Nanak Foods. "We're proud to continue our partnership with A&W, ensuring our crispy paneer vegetarian patties remain a popular choice for Canadians looking for a flavourful vegetarian burger."

Canadians looking for more flavour-packed burger options can now visit their local A&W* to enjoy the Masala Veggie Burger, Crispy Veggie Burger or Spicy Piri-Piri Potato Buddy Burger. For a limited time, the Masala Veggie Burger and Crispy Veggie Burgers are only $6.

*Not available in Quebec

