Canada is getting a true taste of the Mediterranean, as a new wave of PDO-certified Greek products—like saffron, olives and currants arrives to delight chefs, retailers, and food lovers across the country.

TORONTO, July 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) is proud to spotlight the richness of Greek agriculture through its participation in the EU co-funded "Premium European Products" campaign. As part of the campaign's presence at SIAL Canada 2025, Greek PDO-certified specialties took center stage—offering Canadian professionals and consumers the opportunity to experience some of the finest products the Mediterranean has to offer.

Recent data from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada confirms Canada's growing appetite for Mediterranean and EU-origin foods. In 2024, imports from the EU saw significant increases across several categories featured in this campaign: olive oil and olives rose by +33.9%, spices (including saffron) by +24.9%, dairy products by +12.8%, and dried fruits by +9.9%. (Source: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, "EU Agri-Food Trade Factsheet – 2024 Update.")

Consumer behavior insights from Innova Market Insights in mid–2024 highlight that 39% of Canadians are actively experimenting with flavors at home—particularly Mediterranean ones, which are now the country's most cooked international cuisine after North American and Chinese. Driven by health, convenience, and openness to global flavors, 47% of Canadians have shifted toward home cooking, combining scratch cooking with flavor experimentation using sauces, seasonings, and toppings.

This aligns perfectly with Greek PDO products such as robust olives, richly aromatic saffron, and distinctive currants—ingredients that enhance at-home culinary creativity while fulfilling demand for quality, provenance, and traceability.

Among the standout offerings now available to the Canadian market are:

PDO Krokos Kozanis Saffron : Known as "red gold," Greek saffron is prized for its deep color, powerful flavor, and delicate floral aroma. Hand-harvested in the Kozani region, it's one of the world's most valuable spices.





PDO Konservolia Rovion and Konservolia Stylidas Olives : These olives, grown under the Greek sun, are beloved for their firm texture and balanced flavor. Ideal for table enjoyment or gourmet spreads, they bring the Mediterranean diet to life.





PDO Korinthiaki Stafida Vostizza : Tiny in size but bold in flavor, these sun-dried Corinthian currants hail from the northern Peloponnese. Naturally sweet and nutrient-rich, they're perfect for snacking, baking, and more.





PDO Hard Cheeses : Made from sheep's and goat's milk, these traditional Greek cheeses offer savory complexity and aging potential, reflecting centuries of artisanal craftsmanship.





: Made from sheep's and goat's milk, these traditional Greek cheeses offer savory complexity and aging potential, reflecting centuries of artisanal craftsmanship. Chios PDO Mastiha and Mastiha Oil: Harvested exclusively on Chios, this natural resin offers a distinctive pine-herbal profile used in both gastronomy and wellness. Protected by PDO status, it's as rare as it is versatile.

A Commitment to Quality and Trust

The Premium European Products campaign reinforces the EU's globally respected standards, which include strict pesticide controls and high hygiene regulations in processing. Greek producers bring traditional methods and natural farming practices to the global stage, offering products that are both nutritious and full of character.

Branded with visuals inspired by Europe's landscapes and heritage, the campaign invites Canadians to experience the deep-rooted traditions and uncompromising standards behind every product.

We invite Canadian food professionals, chefs, retailers, and distributors to explore collaboration opportunities with the "Premium European Products" campaign.

ETHEAS and LDC invite Canadian importers, distributors, and foodservice leaders to explore these exceptional European products and form collaborations that support shared goals of quality, transparency, and sustainability.

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, gum, and gum oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

