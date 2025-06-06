The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
- Arctech celebrates five years of growth in Argentina and reinforces its commitment to the Southern Cone and LATAM
"This anniversary is a recognition of the joint work carried out with our clients, strategic partners, and the Arctech LATAM South team. Every step we've taken has been possible thanks to their trust and collaboration. We look to the future with excitement, knowing that the future of solar energy in LATAM is built on cooperation, technology, and commitment," said Alejandro Silva Zamora, Director LATAM South & Brazil.
- AI and Sustainability: Akkodis showcases the future of sustainable and digital innovation at the Paris Air Show 2025
With more than four decades of expertise in engineering, research & development (ER&D), Akkodis will offer visitors to its Chalet (#303 - line B) an experiential and immersive journey, an inspiring conference program and two expert publications on the topic of augmented engineering, as well as inclusion and diversity in engineering. The Chalet also features an AI Path and a Sustainability area, showcasing Akkodis' 360-degree product lifecycle capabilities, from ER&D to manufacturing and operations, IT and ecosystem support.
- LONGi Ranks on the Bloomberg Tier 1 List
As one of the most credible industry rating systems in the global new energy sector, BNEF's " Global PV Module Maker Tier 1 List " is known for its rigorous evaluation criteria. The rating system takes bankability as its core consideration — namely, whether an enterprise's products can secure non-recourse debt financing from banks. Meanwhile, it requires manufacturers to physically own production facilities and sell products under their own brands, ensuring the professionalism and authority of the rating through qualification thresholds.
- Enfinity Global Sells Minority Stakes in 380 MW Energy Storage Projects in the US and Italy to Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure
Enfinity Global Inc., a leading renewable energy company, has sold c. 49% minority interest in two large-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) projects totaling 380 MW to Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. (DEI), an alternative asset management arm of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., one of leading financial institutions in Japan. Enfinity Global retains c. 51% controlling stake and will be responsible for completing the development and construction, as well as serving as the long-term asset manager for both projects.
- Building on a strong foundation: Solmax launches Performance Materials
For decades, both TenCate Geosynthetics and Propex built an Industrial Fabrics reputation next to their Geosynthetics activities with innovative, durable, and reliable solutions for the agricultural, recreational, and specialty markets. That commitment remains unchanged. As Performance Materials, the company carries forward the same trusted products, the same technical expertise, and the same customer-first philosophy – now with even greater global reach, resources, and opportunities through Solmax.
- Tim Hortons introduces the new Supreme Stack sandwich, served hot out of the oven and stacked high with seasoned steak and double smoked bacon
"The new Supreme Stack is a hot sandwich that's packed with seasoned steak and bacon, and designed to satisfy Canadians' cravings – they're going to fall in love with it at first bite!" says Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons. "The sandwich is made to order and piled high with layer after layer of tasty, high-quality ingredients. Then we finish it off in our ovens so it's hot, perfectly toasted and a delicious lunch or dinner option."
- McIlvenna Bay Project Wildfire Update
Favourable weather conditions in recent days have played a key role in slowing the fire's advance. Additionally, constructed firebreaks, and natural barriers such as marshes and wetlands have helped contain the active fire edge, which has not advanced beyond approximately one kilometre from the tailings storage facility and approximately three kilometres from main site infrastructure. While the regional wildfire is still categorized as not contained, conditions at site are stabilizing, with no present need to deploy fire attenuation systems and no damage sustained to any project infrastructure.
- RegenEAU receives support from Fondaction, Cycle H2O, C3E, Groupe MCF, and Desjardins to advance wastewater heat recovery in support of building energy efficiency
RegenEAU is proud to announce the closing of an oversubscribed funding round of CAD 3.1 million to scale the deployment of its innovative domestic hot water production system that harnesses residual heat from building wastewater. The round was co-led by Fondaction and the Cycle H2O Fund, with participation from the Centre for Excellence in Energy Efficiency (C3E), Groupe Marcel Charest et Fils (MCF), and Desjardins through its Startup in Residence accelerator program.
- MEG Energy Safely Evacuates Non-Essential Personnel from Christina Lake Regional Project Amid Wildfires
"The safety of our people and protection of our assets remain our top priorities, and there is no immediate risk to either," said Darlene Gates, President and CEO. "We are working closely with authorities and coordinating with our industry peers to support each other and resume normal operations. I want to thank Alberta's emergency responders for their efforts in battling the fires and wish them continued safety."
- CIBC expands support for skilled trades with new business banking program
"From manufacturing to transportation and construction, skilled trades are in high demand and an essential part of the Canadian economy," said Andrew Antoniadis, Senior Vice-President, Business Banking and Cash Management, CIBC. "Our new Business Banking initiative is CIBC's response to the unique business banking needs of skilled trades professionals and demonstrates our commitment to empowering them with comprehensive, tailored financial solutions and expert advice that enables them to achieve their financial ambitions and grow their business."
