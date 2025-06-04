TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is stacking its lunch and dinner menu with the launch of the new Supreme Stack sandwich, available now at Tims restaurants across Canada.

The Supreme Stack is prepared to order, served hot out of the oven, and features a tall stack of seasoned steak and double smoked bacon, plus caramelized onions, cheddar, mozzarella and Monterey Jack cheeses, and a creamy peppercorn sauce served on a potato bun.

Tim Hortons introduces the new Supreme Stack sandwich, served hot out of the oven and stacked high with seasoned steak and double smoked bacon (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"The new Supreme Stack is a hot sandwich that's packed with seasoned steak and bacon, and designed to satisfy Canadians' cravings – they're going to fall in love with it at first bite!" says Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons.

"The sandwich is made to order and piled high with layer after layer of tasty, high-quality ingredients. Then we finish it off in our ovens so it's hot, perfectly toasted and a delicious lunch or dinner option."

Tim Hortons new Supreme Stack is available now at Tims restaurants across Canada and can be ordered for delivery through the Tims app.

