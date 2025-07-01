OTTAWA, ON, July 1, 2025 /CNW/ - FIFA Vice President and Concacaf President Victor Montagliani, Chief Tournament Officer, FIFA Canada 2026, Peter Montopoli, and the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State for Sport, met with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa on Monday kicking off Canada Day celebrations. The Prime Minister welcomed the iconic FIFA World Cup™ Winner's Trophy, ahead of Canada co-hosting the FIFA World Cup™ in 2026, alongside Mexico and the United States.

