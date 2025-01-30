TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is proud to be partnering with Special Olympics Canada for a sixth year to raise funds for athletes through the sale of Special Olympics Donuts, available at Tims restaurants across Canada starting Friday until Feb. 2.

Each year, 100 per cent of the proceeds from each Special Olympics Donut sold are donated to Special Olympics Canada to help athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities access more opportunities to reach their full potential in sport and in life.

Tim Hortons Special Olympics Donut is back from Jan. 31 until Feb. 2 with 100% of proceeds donated to Special Olympics Canada (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"We're so proud Tim Hortons restaurant owners, team members and guests continue to come together every year to help make sports accessible to everyone through the sale of Special Olympics Donuts," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons also supports Special Olympics Canada through its FUNdamentals and Active Start youth programs, designed to help children with intellectual disabilities develop basic motor and sport skills through fun and positive movement experiences. The programs provide opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, enhance skills and create friendships.

The Special Olympics Donut can be purchased at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada starting Friday through Feb. 2. The Special Olympics Donut is a delicious chocolate cake ring donut with white fondant, coloured sprinkles and whipped topping. The multi-coloured design was inspired by the themes of diversity and inclusion that are central to the Special Olympics mission.

"Tim Hortons has been an incredible partner to our movement, and their continued support means so much to the more than 42,000 Special Olympics athletes across Canada and their families. Every year, I'm inspired by how Canadians rally behind this initiative. The funds raised through the Special Olympics Donut support programs that create life-changing opportunities for athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities to thrive—not just in sport, but in their everyday lives. This partnership is a reminder of how powerful inclusion can be when communities come together."

Gail Hamamoto, CEO of Special Olympics Canada

"I love seeing the Special Olympics Donut at Tim Hortons every year. It makes me feel so proud to know that so many people support athletes like me. Special Olympics has given me the chance to grow, meet friends, and achieve things I always dreamed of. Knowing that every donut sold helps more athletes join Special Olympics community sport programs is so exciting. Thank you for believing in us!"

Julia Romualdi, Special Olympics athlete

