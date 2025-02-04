Acquisition of a leading North American customs brokerage expands the company's global logistics and trade expertise

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Purolator announced today it has closed a deal to acquire Livingston International, an international trade services firm which specializes in customs brokerage, global freight forwarding, and trade consulting, from Platinum Equity.

Full-service customs brokerage capabilities across multiple geographies, specifically Canada , the United States , Mexico , Europe and Asia , providing growth opportunities to expand international footprint in multiple geographies

, , , and , providing growth opportunities to expand international footprint in multiple geographies The timing of this acquisition is significant given the growing importance of tariffs and trade, as clients seek guidance with the complexity of their international supply chains

Together, Purolator and Livingston can provide increased breadth of capabilities to customers, creating a powerhouse in transportation and trade

Established in 1945, Livingston has served as a trusted advisor to more than 30,000 businesses engaged in cross-border and global trade. As one of the largest customs brokers in North America, Livingston has been a trusted partner in supporting Purolator's customs and global trade service needs for over 30 years.

"Strategically, this transaction represents a generational opportunity to acquire a highly complementary and growing international business with a proven track record of success," said John Ferguson, Purolator President & CEO. "With these broader capabilities and increased breadth, we can offer more choice and greater flexibility to current and future customers."

"By combining our shared expertise, we are uniquely positioned to support our customers in navigating the complexities of global trade. Together, we will deliver even greater value to the marketplace, reinforcing our commitment to driving success for our clients across North America and beyond," added Ferguson.

"Livingston is excited to join an iconic transportation brand with considerable growth opportunities," said Robert Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Livingston International. "This builds on the successes of each business's operating models and corporate cultures. Livingston's customers will benefit from the enhanced breadth of service and complementary capabilities, while our company and team members will benefit from long-term investment."

Livingston International will now become a wholly owned subsidiary of Purolator led by its existing leadership team managing its day-to-day operations.

Scotiabank is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Purolator and Osler is acting as legal counsel. Bank of Nova Scotia, BMO Capital Markets, and RBC Capital Markets acted as Joint Bookrunners and Co-Lead Arrangers for the financing provided to Purolator.

Stikeman Elliott LLP served as legal counsel for Livingston while Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and RBC Capital Markets LLC acted as financial advisors to Livingston on the transaction.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Delivering its customers' promises since 1960, Purolator continues to expand its reach, renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across Canada and around the world, utilizing 175+ facilities across Canada and 30+ branches in the United States. Purolator is committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees live, work and play.

About Livingston International

Livingston International has served as a trusted trade adviser to businesses around the world for 75 years. It specializes in customs brokerage and trade compliance, and offers international trade consulting, global trade management and freight forwarding. Livingston provides clarity in a world of trade complexity, and reliability in times of volatility, so businesses can grow further, smarter and with confidence. Livingston employs approximately 2,700 associates at 55 key border points, sea ports, airports and other strategic locations across North America, Europe and Asia.

SOURCE Purolator Inc.

