Loblaw June Food Inflation report

TORONTO, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - While food inflation in May saw a lower rate of growth than April, it remains elevated compared to overall inflation. That said, Canadians have historically seen some relief at the register on fresh products over the summer months as June kicks off the local growing season in Canada.

Loblaw has issued its June Food Inflation report with context around what's impacting food prices and what it expects in the future.

