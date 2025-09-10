TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC and WestJet today announced exciting enhancements to the WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard and WestJet RBC Mastercard, further strengthening the value and flexibility of their co-branded travel credit card portfolio.

Starting November 5, 2025, cardholders will be able to earn WestJet points faster on everyday purchases, while enjoying expanded travel benefits and insurance options on both credit cards.

The enhancements follow earlier announcements of the redesigned WestJet Rewards program and launch of the WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard for Business. Today's announcement is a continuation of the companies' collective efforts to reward Canadians and make travel more affordable.

"Our long-standing partnership with WestJet is focused on giving Canadians more value, and flexibility when they travel," said Athena Varmazis, Senior Vice President, Consumer & Commercial Credit Cards, RBC. "With these enhancements, we're strengthening our leading WestJet RBC Mastercard travel card portfolio, while helping our cardholders get rewarded faster and enjoy greater peace of mind when travelling."

"We're making it easier for WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard and WestJet RBC Mastercard cardholders to earn more WestJet points on the purchases they make every day," said Steve McClelland, Vice-President, Loyalty, WestJet. "These updates will give cardholders more flexibility and accelerated earning opportunities, so they can enjoy affordable adventures and get the most out of every trip."

More ways to earn, every day

With these exciting changes, WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard and WestJet RBC Mastercard cardholders will earn more WestJet points across new everyday categories.

WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard – In addition to earning two WestJet points per dollar spent on WestJet flights and WestJet vacations*, cardholders will earn the same on Sunwing Vacations, plus on all eligible purchases in new everyday categories including grocery stores, gas, electric vehicle charging and public transit or rideshare*. They will continue to earn one and a half WestJet points for every dollar spent on all other purchases*.

– In addition to earning two WestJet points per dollar spent on WestJet flights and WestJet vacations*, cardholders will earn the same on Sunwing Vacations, plus on all eligible purchases in including grocery stores, gas, electric vehicle charging and public transit or rideshare*. They will continue to earn one and a half WestJet points for every dollar spent on all other purchases*. WestJet RBC Mastercard – In addition to earning one and a half WestJet points per dollar spent on WestJet flights and WestJet vacations*, cardholders will earn the same on Sunwing Vacations, plus on all eligible purchases in new everyday categories including restaurants, food delivery, streaming services, digital games and digital subscriptions*. They will continue to earn one WestJet point for every dollar spent on all other purchases*.

More flexible companion vouchers

Annual companion vouchers remain a key benefit of the WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard and WestJet RBC Mastercard. Beginning November 5, 2025, primary cardholders will enjoy new flexibility, with the option to use their voucher for travel with a companion as they always have, or exchange it for one of these new alternatives*, including:

WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard WestJet RBC Mastercard A 30 per cent flight discount for one traveler in the Economy cabin

A $200 WestJet Vacations credit

A $200 Sunwing Vacations credit

Two lounge vouchers (a reduction from the current option to exchange for four vouchers) A 25 per cent flight discount for one traveler in the Economy cabin

5,000 WestJet points that can be redeemed for flights and all extras, vacation packages or merchandise in the WestJet Rewards eStore

Upcoming adjustments to fees and vouchers

The annual companion voucher for both cards will now have a minimum spend requirement and the annual fee for the primary cardholder on the WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard will increase:

WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard Starting December 1, 2025 , the annual fee will be updated to reflect the enhanced value of the card, changing to $139 (from $119 ). Additional cardholder fees remaining unchanged at $59 . To unlock the enhanced annual companion voucher, a minimum annual spend of $5,000 will have to be charged to the account* beginning from the date vouchers issued on or after November 5, 2025 are received. All vouchers issued before November 5, 2026 will not require a minimum spend. Companion vouchers can be exchanged for two airport lounge vouchers (a reduction from the current option to exchange for four vouchers.)

WestJet RBC Mastercard Beginning from the date vouchers issued on or after November 5, 2025 are received, a minimum annual spend of $2,500 will have to be charged to the account* for primary cardholders to unlock their companion voucher each year. All vouchers issued before November 5, 2026 will not require a minimum spend.



Expanded protection and peace of mind

Both cards will offer enhanced insurance benefits*, in addition to each card's existing insurance benefits, ensuring cardholders can travel with peace of mind.

WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard – Trip Cancellation, Mobile Device Insurance.

– Trip Cancellation, Mobile Device Insurance. WestJet RBC Mastercard – Mobile Device Insurance.

More Information

For existing cardholders who would like more information, visit: rbc.com/westjetcardupdates, contact RBC at 1-800-769-2512 or visit their local branch. If interested in applying for the WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard or WestJet RBC Mastercard, please visit: rbc.com/westjet.

*Terms and conditions apply. For complete details, please visit rbc.com/westjetcardupdates

