More sun, more often: WestJet expands year-round service in Quebec with three extended Sunwing Vacations routes for 2026

Year-round extensions reinforce commitment to delivering more flexible, meaningful vacation options for travellers across Quebec

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet is pleased to announce that, as part of its new schedule, three previously seasonal Sunwing Vacations routes will now operate year-round, giving Quebec travellers consistent access to some of the most popular sun destinations.

"Expanding these routes to year-round service is another way we are working to provide greater flexibility, accessibility and choice for Quebec travellers," said Lyne Chayer, Vice-President, Québec, Guest Experience and Vacations, Sunwing Vacations Group. "Whether planning a winter escape, an off-season getaway or a last-minute trip, guests will now have more opportunities to experience the sun destinations they love."

Newly extended year-round routes (roundtrip service):

Route Frequency Start date Departure Arrival Montreal (YUL) – Puerto Plata (POP) Year-round -- -- -- Montreal (YUL) – Samaná/El Catey (AZS) Year-round -- -- -- Québec City (YQB) – Cayo Coco (CCC) Year-round -- -- --

These extensions ensure travellers across Quebec have improved access to popular vacation destinations through Sunwing Vacations packages.

As demand for meaningful and flexible leisure travel continues to grow, Sunwing Vacations remains committed to providing enhanced connectivity and a variety of affordable options for guests, travel advisors and partners throughout the province.

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

Email WestJet media relations at [email protected]