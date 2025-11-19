Order up, wheels up: Skip and WestJet Rewards join forces to link loyalty programs

Starting today, Canadians can link their WestJet Reward and Skip accounts, to earn WestJet points on qualifying Skip orders. These points can be used for flights and vacations with WestJet or redeemed for Skip Credits that can be used for everyday essentials such as grocery, pharmacy, retail and restaurant delivery. This collaboration brings an innovative layer of connectivity between travel and delivery, allowing members to easily earn and redeem meaningful rewards through everyday moments.

"In a challenging economy, Canadians rely on loyalty points to turn everyday purchases into tangible value, from a need-it-now delivery to a dream vacation," said Rachel MacAdam, Vice President of Marketing at Skip. "By enabling WestJet Rewards members to redeem their points directly with Skip, we're not just offering convenience; we're giving those points real, everyday spending power that works both on the ground and in the air."

"By linking WestJet Rewards with Skip, we're giving our members the flexibility to earn and redeem points in ways that go beyond travel, bringing their next getaway closer with every order," said Steve McClelland, WestJet Vice-President, Loyalty & Strategic Partnerships. "This milestone in our partnership reflects our commitment to making WestJet Rewards more rewarding every day of the year."

Rewards that deliver real value

Upon linking, members receive an immediate bonus of 500 WestJet points (five-dollar value) and six months of Skip+ free ($60 value), unlocking zero-dollar delivery fees from thousands of restaurants, retailers and more. From there, members can participate in weekly "WestJet Wednesday" Skip Challenges, earning WestJet points on eligible orders.

From Skip: Members sign in to their Skip account, select 'link now,' and authenticate with WestJet.

From WestJet: Members sign in to their WestJet Rewards account, select 'link now' with Skip, and follow the guided steps to authenticate their Skip account.

The announcement comes on the heels of WestJet Rewards' recent relaunch , designed to give members more ways, every day, to earn and redeem points. This partnership also complements Skip, where members will also gain exclusive access to annual WestJet seat sales, offering even greater value and making it easier to turn rewards into real-life experiences. Joining Skip+ is simple. Customers can subscribe through the Skip app to unlock free delivery, exclusive offers and partner benefits.

Canadians can begin earning and redeeming now by linking their Skip and WestJet accounts – either directly through the Skip and WestJet apps, or by visiting the landing page here .

About Skip

Skip is Canada's homegrown delivery network. What started in 2012 as a local start-up in the Prairies has grown into a Canadian technology success story, connecting millions of Canadians in over 450 cities and towns with more than 50,000 local restaurants, grocery, convenience and retail partners.

With a vision to empower everyday convenience, Skip helps Canadians get what they need, when they need it – so they can Skip to the Good Part of their day. As a subsidiary of Just Eat Takeaway.com, one of the world's leading on-demand delivery companies, Skip combines local expertise with global scale to provide fast, reliable service when it matters most.

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

Learn more about WestJet at westjet.com/en-ca/who-we-are (also available in French)

