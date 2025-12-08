As part of the airline's beloved annual Christmas Miracle, WestJet is spreading holiday cheer to families with critically sick and injured children when they need it most

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - This holiday season, WestJet is bringing hope, comfort, and a little magic to families facing some of life's hardest challenges. Through its annual Christmas Miracle, WestJet is delivering joy to families with critically sick and injured children staying at Ronald McDonald House locations across Canada.

"We saw huge excitement, with more than 700 of our WestJetters from across the country stepping forward to volunteer," said Samantha Taylor, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Experience Officer. "It's a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we come together and open our hearts, especially during the holiday season."

For families spending the holidays far from home while their child receives life-saving care, the season can be especially difficult. That's why WestJetters from coast to coast have come together to make sure these families feel the warmth of the season. More than 400 WestJetters helped shop, wrap, and deliver gifts, creating extraordinary moments of connection and care.

"For families navigating difficult circumstances this holiday season, Ronald McDonald House plays an essential role in helping them stay together, an initiative WestJet is proud to support through this year's Christmas Miracle," added Taylor. "Christmas Miracle is about more than gifts; it's about reminding these families that they are not alone, and that their courage inspires us all."

Across 16 Ronald McDonald House locations, more than 600 families received gifts chosen with love, including toy cars, dolls, and stuffed animals for children and cozy blankets, thermoses, and noise-cancelling headphones for parents and caregivers. Families also received gift cards from WestJet's partners, including TELUS, Canadian Tire and Skip as part of their family gift. WestJet also partnered with the Toronto Blue Jays to make this Christmas Miracle extra special, by gifting team merchandise to fans staying at Ronald McDonald House over the holidays. In order to ensure all of the gifts reach Ronald McDonald House locations in time for the holidays, WestJet is also leveraging its WestJet Cargo operation to assist with gift delivery.

To make each gift meaningful, WestJetters spoke with alumni families who shared what brought them comfort during their own journeys. Their insights guided WestJet's "little elves" in choosing items that would truly make a difference.

"Every year, tens of thousands of families with critically sick and injured children stay at Ronald McDonald House, where they are surrounded by essential care during their child's medical journey," said Kate Horton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ronald McDonald House Canada. "The holidays can be especially difficult for families who are away from home seeking life-saving medical care, and we are profoundly grateful for WestJet's generosity every day in bringing extra comfort and connection during an unimaginable time."

This tradition reflects WestJet's deep connection with Ronald McDonald House Canada, a partnership that began in 2007. For 13 years, WestJetters have embraced the spirit of giving, volunteering their time and hearts to spread holiday magic both on and off the aircraft.

For images and interview opportunities, please contact WestJet Media Relations at [email protected].

Christmas Miracle | WestJet #westjet #christmasmiracle - YouTube

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

Learn more about WestJet at westjet.com/en-ca/who-we-are (also available in French)

Follow WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/westjet

Follow WestJet on X at x.com/westjet and x.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram at instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

Email WestJet media relations at [email protected]