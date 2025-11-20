Financial Literacy Month

Why are Canadians anxious about their finances?

60%: Don't have enough money to cover unexpected expenses. 50%: Are spending all their income on essential bills and expenses. 48%: Feel they can no longer maintain their standard of living.

RBC advice: "Our advisors have experienced decades of supporting clients during market ups and downs and one thing remains constant: the value of having – and sticking to – a good financial plan with a long-term approach, to help get through any periods of turmoil."

~ Craig Bannon, National Director, Regional Financial Planning Support, RBC.

Why are Canadian parents stressing over, but reluctant to have, money talks with their children about their financial future?

59%: Don't feel fully confident approaching these conversations. 57%: Are delaying having these talks until key life moments/needs arise (36%) or until their children raise the topic (21%). 43%: Don't know what's available – or aren't using any resources – to help children prepare for financial independence

RBC advice: "Parents don't need be experts. They just need to lean into trusted resources to give themselves a starting point, and the confidence, to get these conversations underway. What matters most is to begin talking about money early and often, so it becomes a comfortable topic to raise any time – not just at key life moments or when the need arises.'

~ Lucianna Adragna, Vice President, Client Segments, Everyday Banking, RBC.

What are Canadians' top concerns about fraud?

86%: Say it's getting harder to recognize scams and protect themselves. 65%: Are experiencing fraud fatigue, tired of always being on the alert. 33%: Becoming vulnerable to scams, admitting they "let my guard down".

RBC advice: "With the increase in volume and sophistication of scams, it's understandable that Canadians are finding it challenging to always have their guard up when it comes to fraud. When it comes to scams, sometimes even one slip can lead to significant losses and stress. That's why it is so important to stay vigilant, educated and talk to friends and family about how to stay safe from scams."

~ Geoffrey Morton, Senior Director, Digital Fraud Strategy, RBC.

How are Canadian small business owners adapting to the challenging environment?

61%: Have pivoted their business strategy in the past year. 51%: Have made significant changes to their business model to remain competitive. 43%: View risk-taking as essential to long-term success.

RBC comment: "Small business owners have faced many hurdles in recent years – from the pandemic to supply chain disruptions and now shifting tariffs. What we've consistently seen is their resilience. They continue to pivot, adapt, and find new ways to serve Canadians in meaningful ways."

~ Karen Svendsen, RBC Senior Director, Small Business and Partnerships.

What's the impact on Canadian parents from 'gotta have' shopping with kids?

1. 81%: Were stressed out by back-to-school shopping experience. 2. 60%: Said their kids forgot about financial realities as soon as they walked into a store. 3. 40%: Overspent because they didn't want to disappoint their kids.

Mydoh advice: "Moments of significant spending such as the back-to-school season or holiday shopping often become financial pressure points for families. However, these moments also present a unique opportunity to foster lifelong money management skills. We want to help parents turn the seasonal spending standoff between wants and needs into real-life lessons in financial literacy and budgeting,"

~ Angelique de Montbrun, Chief Executive Officer of Mydoh.

