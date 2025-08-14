CALGARY, AB, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet and RBC today announced the launch of the WestJet RBC® World Elite Mastercard‡ for Business, Canada's first and only business travel credit card that instantly provides primary cardholders with top-tier airline status. This business credit card promptly awards primary cardholders Silver status* with WestJet Rewards, offering them the fastest way to earn WestJet points and maximize travel rewards. As the only RBC business travel Mastercard, cardholders will also have access to a unique collection of extensive travel insurances including trip interruption and trip cancellation insurance*.

WestJet and RBC introduce the WestJet RBC® World Elite Mastercard‡ for Business (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"Small and medium-sized businesses have supported WestJet from the day we started flying; that's why we're proud to introduce a card that not only rewards business spending but also enhances the travel experience from the moment cardholders arrive at the airport," said Steve McClelland, Vice-President, Loyalty, WestJet. "With instant Silver status, free checked bags and access to WestJet Biz, this card is thoughtfully designed to help value conscious small and medium sized business owners turn everyday business expenses into meaningful travel rewards with greater flexibility, control and efficiency."

"RBC and WestJet have built a long-standing partnership over many years, with an unwavering commitment to our shared customers," added Athena Varmazis, Senior Vice President, Consumer & Commercial Credit Cards, RBC. "The WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard for Business was created with unique features and benefits tailored for small and medium-sized business owners in Canada and we're incredibly proud to add the card to our market-leading WestJet RBC credit card portfolio."

Fast-tracked travel with accelerated earning and redeeming

The WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard for Business makes earning and redeeming WestJet points simple and flexible. Points earned by secondary business cardholders automatically pool into the primary business cardholder's WestJet Rewards account. Furthermore, if the primary business cardholder also has a personal WestJet RBC credit card, they can seamlessly combine WestJet points earned with both their WestJet RBC credit cards, including points and Status Lift earn. These features enable an accelerated path toward their next personal or business trip and the ability to reach higher status faster. When they pay with their WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard for Business, primary business cardholders earn:

Up to six points per dollar spent on WestJet flights and WestJet Vacations packages when combined with Silver status*

Three points per dollar spent on telecommunications, shipping and electronics*

One and a half points per dollar spent on all other purchases*

Primary business cardholders can redeem WestJet points with ultimate flexibility and no blackout dates, including redemption for:

Partial or full cost of flights, including all taxes, fees and surcharges*

Seat selection, checked baggage fees and cabin upgrades*

Merchandise and gift cards on the WestJet Rewards eStore*

Work and travel smarter with instant access to WestJet Biz

Primary cardholders receive automatic Tier One membership in WestJet Biz, an online tool that makes booking and managing corporate travel easy. Designed to give small and medium-sized businesses greater flexibility and control, the program allows members to book through their travel management company, agency or online at WestJetBiz.com.

Additional WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard for Business benefits

Created with Canadian entrepreneurs in mind, the WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard for Business delivers comprehensive travel and lifestyle benefits. Primary business cardholders receive:

Access to the benefits of WestJet Silver status*, which includes six complimentary lounge passes and four advance seat selection vouchers

Free first checked bag for themselves and up to eight guests

Access to the priority security line at Calgary International Airport (YYC), exclusive to WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard cardholders

International Airport (YYC), exclusive to WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard cardholders Access to Status Lift which helps primary business cardholders reach higher WestJet Rewards tiers faster*

Extensive travel insurances including but not limited to trip cancellation, auto rental, delayed baggage and emergency medical coverage*

Access to the Mastercard Travel Pass Program, provided by DragonPass

Lifestyle benefits with partners including DoorDash‡, H&R Block‡, Petro-Canada‡ and Rexall‡*

Apply today

To apply for the WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard for Business and take advantage of a 35,000 welcome WestJet points offer, call 866-783-6292 or visit any RBC branch to talk with a business banking expert.

*Terms and conditions apply. For complete details, visit westjet.com/newbusinesscard.

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

Learn more about WestJet at westjet.com/en-ca/who-we-are (also available in French)

Follow WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on X at x.com/westjet and x.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram at instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Email WestJet media relations at [email protected]

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 97,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

[email protected]