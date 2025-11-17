RBC and DoorDash extend program to deliver new and greater value for more Canadians

Eligible RBC credit cardholders and Avion Rewards members can now receive complimentary access to DoorDash's DashPass, offering consumers $0 delivery fees*, reduced service fees and more on eligible orders

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and DoorDash are extending their long-standing program to provide complimentary access to DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service, offering even more value to eligible** RBC credit cardholders as well as Avion Rewards members. Through DashPass, customers receive $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible* delivery orders via DoorDash, plus other perks like exclusive savings opportunities.

"RBC is delighted to deepen our relationship with DoorDash to offer even more meaningful, accessible savings to RBC credit cardholders and Avion Rewards members," said Kevin Rose, Vice President, Everyday Rewards, RBC. "We know that so many of our cardholders have enjoyed this benefit since we first launched the program, so we are thrilled to extend the offering and make it available to so many more Canadians."

RBC cardholders and Avion Rewards members will experience value in the following ways:

All Avion credit cards and the WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard are among those eligible** for 12 months of complimentary DashPass (a $120 value).

For other eligible** RBC cardholders, the value of the complimentary DashPass has increased from three to six months (a $60 value).

Avion Rewards members who do not hold an RBC product can now access two months of complimentary DashPass (a value of $20).

Additionally, all eligible** RBC credit cardholders will receive a $10 credit*** to spend on their next eligible delivery order via DoorDash.

Please visit rbc.com/doordash for full offer details and to check product eligibility.

"Countless customers are already enjoying the benefits of DashPass from our existing program with RBC, and based on the overwhelmingly positive feedback, we couldn't be more excited to debut a new chapter together," said Kyra Huntington, General Manager of DoorDash Canada. "By evolving our long-standing program to include free DashPass for Avion Rewards members and improving existing benefits for select cardholders, more Canadians can enjoy more savings and more convenience -- all while supporting their favourite businesses."

Since 2021, RBC and DoorDash have provided enhanced value to Canadians, combining credit card rewards with the convenience of delivery. RBC credit cardholders have redeemed tens of thousands of DashPass-enabled orders since the program began, connecting customers with more ways to save and experience the best of their neighbourhood.

*DashPass Eligibility: DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders from DashPass merchants that meet the minimum subtotal requirement, excluding fees and taxes. Subtotal minimums will be identified on DoorDash for each DashPass eligible merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. Please visit rbc.com/doordash and doordash.com/terms for more information and terms and conditions.

**Eligible Avion and WestJet RBC credit cardholders and other eligible RBC cardholders must not have been subscribed to DashPass in any form within the six months immediately preceding the ir redemption of the offer. There is also a lifetime maximum of two complimentary DashPass subscription periods through DashPass for RBC regardless of whether obtained via the previous offer, this offer , an upgrade or any other related promotion. Please visit rbc.com/doordash for terms and conditions.

***$10 Promotion Offer: Upon activating the Offer, eligible Elite and Premium RBC Cardholders will be provided with a $10 promo to use on one DoorDash order with a subtotal minimum of at least $25 excluding fees and taxes. The promo must be redeemed within 28 days of activating the RBC DashPass membership. Discount applies to subtotal only; does not apply to fees, taxes, and gratuity. If the full $10 value is not used on a single order, the remaining value will be forfeited. For orders containing alcohol, the discount is subject to restrictions based on applicable laws. Not available for pickup orders. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply.

