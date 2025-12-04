TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today announced its intention to redeem all of its issued and outstanding Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC) Non-Cumulative 5-Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series BR (Series BR Shares) on January 24, 2026, for cash at a redemption price of $1,000.00 per share to be paid on January 26, 2026.

As a result of the redemption of the Series BR Shares, all outstanding NVCC Additional Tier 1 (AT1) 4.00 per cent Limited Recourse Capital Notes, Series 2 due February 24, 2081 (Series 2 LRCN) will be automatically redeemed on the date of redemption of the Series BR Shares for 100 per cent of their principal amount plus accrued interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. The redemption will occur on January 24, 2026, with the redemption price being paid to holders on January 26, 2026.

There are 1,250,000 Series BR Shares outstanding. The current principal amount of Series 2 LRCN outstanding is $1.25 billion. The Series BR Shares and Series 2 LRCN represent $1.25 billion of capital. The redemptions will be financed out of the general corporate funds of Royal Bank of Canada.

