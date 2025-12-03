TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of 10 cents, or six per cent, to $1.64 per share, payable on or after February 24, 2026, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2026.

The board also declared a dividend for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after February 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2026.

Series BO Dividend No. 29 of $0.3678125 per share.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after February 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2026.

Series BT Dividend No. 9 of $21.00 per share.

Series BU Dividend No. 4 of $37.04 per share.

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada