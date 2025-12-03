All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on our audited Annual and unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the year and quarter ended October 31, 2025 and related notes prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, unless otherwise noted. Our 2025 Annual Report (which includes our audited Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion & Analysis), our 2025 Annual Information Form and our Supplementary Financial Information are available on our website at rbc.com/investorrelations and on sedarplus.com.

2025 Net income

$20.4 Billion

Up 25% YoY 2025 Diluted EPS1

$14.07

Up 25% YoY 2025 Total PCL1

$4.4 Billion

PCL on loans ratio1

up 8 bps1 YoY 2025 ROE1

16.3%

Up from 14.4%

last year CET1 ratio1

13.5%

Above regulatory

requirements 2025 Adjusted net

income2 $20.9 Billion

Up 20% YoY 2025 Adjusted diluted

EPS2 $14.43

Up 19% YoY 2025 Total ACL1

$7.5 Billion

ACL on loans ratio1

down 3 bps QoQ 2025 Adjusted ROE2

16.7%

Up from 15.5%

last year 2025 LCR1

127%

Down from 129%

last quarter

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada3 (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today reported net income of $20.4 billion for the year ended October 31, 2025, up $4.1 billion or 25% from the prior year. Diluted EPS was $14.07, up 25% over the prior year reflecting growth across each of our business segments. Adjusted net income2 and adjusted diluted EPS2 of $20.9 billion and $14.43 were up 20% and 19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Our consolidated results include higher provisions on impaired loans, primarily in Commercial Banking, Personal Banking and Capital Markets. The PCL on impaired loans ratio1 was 37 bps, up 9 bps from the prior year.

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings2 of $30 billion were up 30% from last year, mainly due to higher net interest income reflecting solid average volume growth in Personal Banking and Commercial Banking and higher spreads across most of our business segments. Higher revenues within both Global Markets and Corporate & Investment Banking in Capital Markets and higher fee-based revenue in Wealth Management reflecting market appreciation and net sales also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher expenses driven by higher compensation on improved results and continued investments across our businesses. Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings2 for the current period includes the impact of five additional months of results from the acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada (HSBC Canada).

Our capital position remained robust with a CET1 ratio1 of 13.5% supporting solid volume growth. In addition, this year we returned $11.3 billion to our shareholders through common dividends and share buybacks.

Today, we declared a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share reflecting an increase of $0.10 or 6%. For fiscal 2026, we have revised our ROE financial objective to 17%+ to reflect improving revenue productivity and cost efficiencies driven by the execution of our strategic initiatives.

"In 2025, we advanced our position as one of the world's most trusted and successful financial institutions. RBC's exceptional financial performance and strategic ambitions were a big part of that story, but it's the way we achieved our results that continues to define our success. Our relentless client focus is shaping everything we do--from the way we're expanding our global franchises to how we're delivering the insights and trusted advice that help clients navigate a rapidly changing economy. As shared at our Investor Day, combining this with global connectivity and scale is the foundation for how RBC will continue creating long-term value for our 19+ million clients.

Looking to 2026, our financial strength remains one of our greatest advantages, underpinning our strong credit ratings and giving us the capacity to fund future growth and pursue our client-centric ambitions. This comes together with our diversified business model across segments and geographies, technology and data scale, our trusted brand and the hard work and dedication of employees across Team RBC."

– Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Bank of Canada

_______________________________________ 1 See the Glossary section of our annual Management's Discussion and Analysis dated December 2, 2025, for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, available at sedarplus.com, for an explanation of the composition of these measures. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto. 2 These are non-GAAP measures. For further information, including a reconciliation, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on pages 11 to 12 of this Earnings Release. 3 When we say "we", "us", "our", "the bank" or "RBC", we mean Royal Bank of Canada and its subsidiaries, as applicable.

2025 Full-Year Business Segment Performance

20% earnings growth in Personal Banking, primarily driven by higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 7% in Personal Banking – Canada. We recorded growth in non-term and term deposit products, as Bank of Canada interest rates have decreased. We also maintained our number one market share position in Personal Core Deposits and Guaranteed Investment Certificates. 4 Favorable equity market conditions and client sales activity also drove higher average mutual fund balances. These factors were partially offset by higher non-interest expenses. Net income for the current year includes the impact of five additional months of HSBC Canada results.

primarily driven by higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 7% in Personal Banking – Canada. We recorded growth in non-term and term deposit products, as Bank of Canada interest rates have decreased. We also maintained our number one market share position in Personal Core Deposits and Guaranteed Investment Certificates. Favorable equity market conditions and client sales activity also drove higher average mutual fund balances. These factors were partially offset by higher non-interest expenses. Net income for the current year includes the impact of five additional months of HSBC Canada results. 7% earnings growth in Commercial Banking, mainly due to higher total revenue driven by increases of 16% in average loans and acceptances and 10% in average deposits across all major product lines and client segments. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL as rising unemployment rates, slowing economic growth and the impacts of trade disruptions, resulting in higher provisions on impaired and performing loans. Higher non-interest expense also partially offset the increase in total revenue. Net income for the current year includes the impact of five additional months of HSBC Canada results.

mainly due to higher total revenue driven by increases of 16% in average loans and acceptances and 10% in average deposits across all major product lines and client segments. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL as rising unemployment rates, slowing economic growth and the impacts of trade disruptions, resulting in higher provisions on impaired and performing loans. Higher non-interest expense also partially offset the increase in total revenue. Net income for the current year includes the impact of five additional months of HSBC Canada results. 25% earnings growth in Wealth Management, mainly due to higher fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales, which also drove higher variable compensation. Higher transactional revenue driven by client activity as well as higher net interest income reflecting average volume growth in loans and deposits and higher spreads also contributed to the increase. Our wealth advisory businesses continued to realize net positive flows of fee-based client assets reflecting the strength of our business driven by the quality of our advice, the breadth of our investment and holistic wealth planning solutions and clients' trust in our brand. Within our asset management businesses, we captured increased share in Canadian retail mutual fund sales as the sector returned to positive net flows.

mainly due to higher fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales, which also drove higher variable compensation. Higher transactional revenue driven by client activity as well as higher net interest income reflecting average volume growth in loans and deposits and higher spreads also contributed to the increase. Our wealth advisory businesses continued to realize net positive flows of fee-based client assets reflecting the strength of our business driven by the quality of our advice, the breadth of our investment and holistic wealth planning solutions and clients' trust in our brand. Within our asset management businesses, we captured increased share in Canadian retail mutual fund sales as the sector returned to positive net flows. 14% earnings growth in Insurance, primarily due to higher insurance service result driven by improved claims experience in longevity reinsurance and life retrocession products. This was partially offset by the impact of unfavourable annual actuarial assumption updates driven by life retrocession products. Lower taxes reflecting changes in earnings mix also contributed to the increase. Amidst a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, RBC Insurance delivered steady growth in total premiums and deposits, supported by the strength of our overall insurance product portfolio.

primarily due to higher insurance service result driven by improved claims experience in longevity reinsurance and life retrocession products. This was partially offset by the impact of unfavourable annual actuarial assumption updates driven by life retrocession products. Lower taxes reflecting changes in earnings mix also contributed to the increase. Amidst a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, RBC Insurance delivered steady growth in total premiums and deposits, supported by the strength of our overall insurance product portfolio. 18% earnings growth in Capital Markets, primarily due to higher revenue in Global Markets and Corporate & Investment Banking. The impact of foreign exchange translation also contributed to the increase. Overall financial market activity was driven by elevated market volatility in the first half of 2025, which supported robust client-driven trading flows, notably from equities, foreign exchange and interest rate trading. The second half of 2025 saw a reduction in market volatility, which supported a recovery in credit trading, partly offset by slower growth in equities trading volumes. Investment banking fee pool growth slowed in the first half of 2025 amidst macroeconomic uncertainty and market volatility; however, the fee pools increased in the second half of 2025. Against this backdrop, we continued to expand our client coverage, which contributed to revenue growth. These factors were partially offset by higher compensation on increased results and higher taxes reflecting the impact of Pillar Two legislation and changes in earnings mix, net of favourable tax adjustments.

Q4 2025 Performance

Record net income and diluted EPS of $5.4 billion and $3.76 were both up 29% from a year ago, reflecting higher results in Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Personal Banking and Commercial Banking, partially offset by lower results in Insurance. Prior period results included HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs, which was treated as a specified item and reported in Corporate Support. The PCL on loans ratio of 39 bps increased 4 bps from the prior year. Adjusted net income5 and adjusted diluted EPS5 of $5.6 billion and $3.85 were both up 25% compared to the prior year.

Record pre-provision, pre-tax earnings5 of $7.8 billion were up 29% from a year ago, mainly due to higher revenue in Global Markets and Corporate & Investment Banking in Capital Markets. Higher net interest income in our Personal Banking and Commercial Banking segments reflecting higher average volume growth and higher spreads, as well as higher fee-based client assets in Wealth Management also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher variable compensation on increased results.

Compared to last quarter, net income was relatively flat reflecting higher results in Wealth Management and Capital Markets, partially offset by lower results in Insurance, Personal Banking and Commercial Banking. Adjusted net income5 was flat over the same period. Results this quarter reflected higher provisions for credit losses with a PCL on loans ratio of 39 bps, up 4 bps from the prior quarter.



Reported:

Adjusted5:

Q4 2025

Compared to

Q4 2024 • Net income of $5,434 million ↑ 29% • Net income of $5,554 million ↑ 25% • Diluted EPS of $3.76 ↑ 29% • Diluted EPS of $3.85 ↑ 25% • ROE of 16.8% ↑ 252 bps • ROE of 17.2% ↑ 210 bps • CET1 ratio6 of 13.5% ↑ 30 bps



Q4 2025

Compared to

Q3 2025 • Net income of $5,434 million → 0% • Net income of $5,554 million → 0% • Diluted EPS of $3.76 → 0% • Diluted EPS of $3.85 → 0% • ROE of 16.8% ↓ 48 bps • ROE of 17.2% ↓ 50 bps • CET1 ratio6 of 13.5%14 ↑ 30 bps





____________________________________________ 4 Market share is calculated using the most current data available from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) (M4), the Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) and the Canadian Bankers Association (CBA), and is as at August 2025 and June 2025. This is based on the following key product categories: Personal Lending (including residential mortgages), Personal Core Deposits and Guaranteed Investment Certificates, Credit Cards and Long-term Mutual Funds. 5 These are non-GAAP measures. For further information, including a reconciliation, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on pages 11 to 12 of this Earnings Release. 6 See the Glossary section of our annual Management's Discussion and Analysis dated December 2, 2025, for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, available at sedarplus.com, for an explanation of the composition of these measures. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto.

Selected Financial and Other Highlights (1)







As at or for the three months ended

As at or for the year ended

October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Millions of Canadian dollars, except per share, number of and percentage amounts)

2025



2025



2024



2025



2024



Total revenue $ 17,209

$ 16,985

$ 15,074

$ 66,605

$ 57,344



PCL

1,007



881



840



4,362



3,232



Non-interest expense

9,374



9,232



9,019



36,592



34,250



Income before income taxes

6,828



6,872



5,215



25,651



19,862

Net income $ 5,434

$ 5,414

$ 4,222

$ 20,369

$ 16,240

Net income - adjusted (2), (3) $ 5,554

$ 5,534

$ 4,439

$ 20,870

$ 17,430

Segments - net income































Personal Banking $ 1,887

$ 1,938

$ 1,579

$ 7,105

$ 5,921



Commercial Banking

810



836



774



3,020



2,818



Wealth Management

1,284



1,096



969



4,289



3,422



Insurance

98



247



162



828



729



Capital Markets

1,431



1,328



985



5,393



4,573



Corporate Support

(76)



(31)



(247)



(266)



(1,223)

Net income $ 5,434

$ 5,414

$ 4,222

$ 20,369

$ 16,240

Selected information































EPS - basic $ 3.77

$ 3.76

$ 2.92

$ 14.10

$ 11.27



EPS - diluted

3.76



3.75



2.91



14.07



11.25



EPS - basic adjusted (2), (3)

3.86



3.84



3.07



14.46



12.11



EPS - diluted adjusted (2), (3)

3.85



3.84



3.07



14.43



12.09



Return on common equity (ROE) (3)

16.8 %



17.3 %



14.3 %



16.3 %



14.4 %



Return on common equity (ROE) adjusted (2), (3)

17.2 %



17.7 %



15.1 %



16.7 %



15.5 %



Average common equity (4) $ 124,900

$ 121,450

$ 114,750

$ 122,050

$ 110,650



Net interest margin (NIM) - on average earning assets, net (3)

1.62 %



1.61 %



1.68 %



1.62 %



1.54 %



PCL on loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.39 %



0.35 %



0.35 %



0.43 %



0.35 %



PCL on performing loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.01 %



(0.01) %



0.09 %



0.06 %



0.07 %



PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.38 %



0.36 %



0.26 %



0.37 %



0.28 %



Gross impaired loans (GIL) as a % of loans and acceptances

0.83 %



0.85 %



0.59 %



0.83 %



0.59 %



LCR (3)

127 %



129 %



128 %



127 %



128 %



NSFR (3)

112 %



114 %



114 %



112 %



114 %

Capital, Leverage and Total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) ratios (3), (5)































CET1 ratio

13.5 %



13.2 %



13.2 %



13.5 %



13.2 %



Tier 1 capital ratio

15.1 %



14.8 %



14.6 %



15.1 %



14.6 %



Total capital ratio

16.8 %



16.6 %



16.4 %



16.8 %



16.4 %



Leverage ratio

4.4 %



4.5 %



4.2 %



4.4 %



4.2 %



TLAC ratio

31.5 %



30.9 %



29.3 %



31.5 %



29.3 %



TLAC leverage ratio

9.2 %



9.3 %



8.4 %



9.2 %



8.4 %

Selected balance sheet and other information (6)































Total assets $ 2,325,006

$ 2,227,893

$ 2,171,582

$ 2,325,006

$ 2,171,582



Securities, net of applicable allowance

561,788



538,012



439,918



561,788



439,918



Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

1,042,422



1,025,460



981,380



1,042,422



981,380



Derivative assets

177,206



155,023



150,612



177,206



150,612



Deposits

1,515,616



1,481,477



1,409,531



1,515,616



1,409,531



Common equity

127,417



124,065



118,058



127,417



118,058



Total risk-weighted assets RWA (3), (5)

730,225



723,155



672,282



730,225



672,282



Assets under management (AUM) (3)

1,573,800



1,469,800



1,342,300



1,573,800



1,342,300



Assets under administration (AUA) (3), (7)

5,599,000



5,213,500



4,965,500



5,599,000



4,965,500

Common share information































Shares outstanding (000s) - average basic

1,403,782



1,407,280



1,414,460



1,409,072



1,411,903



- average diluted

1,406,696



1,409,680



1,416,829



1,411,589



1,413,755



- end of period

1,400,114



1,405,044



1,414,504



1,400,114



1,414,504



Dividends declared per common share $ 1.54

$ 1.54

$ 1.42

$ 6.04

$ 5.60



Dividend yield (3)

3.1 %



3.5 %



3.5 %



3.4 %



3.9 %



Dividend payout ratio (3)

41 %



41 %



49 %



43 %



50 %



Common share price (RY on TSX) (8) $ 205.47

$ 177.79

$ 168.39

$ 205.47

$ 168.39



Market capitalization (TSX) (9)

287,681



249,803



238,188



287,681



238,188

Business information (number of)































Employees (full-time equivalent) (FTE)

96,628



97,116



94,838



96,628



94,838



Bank branches

1,263



1,271



1,292



1,263



1,292



Automated teller machines (ATMs)

4,183



4,298



4,367



4,183



4,367

Period average US$ equivalent of C$1.00 (9) $ 0.720

$ 0.728

$ 0.733

$ 0.712

$ 0.736

Period-end US$ equivalent of C$1.00 $ 0.713

$ 0.722

$ 0.718

$ 0.713

$ 0.718



(1) On March 28, 2024, we completed the acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada (HSBC Canada transaction). HSBC Canada results have been consolidated from the closing date, and are included in our Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets segments. (2) These are non-GAAP measures or ratios. For further details, including a reconciliation, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on pages 11 to 12 of this Earnings Release. (3) See the Glossary section of our annual Management's Discussion and Analysis dated December 2, 2025, for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, available at sedarplus.com, for an explanation of the composition of these measures. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto. (4) Average amounts are calculated using methods intended to approximate the average of the daily balances for the period. (5) Capital ratios and RWA are calculated using OSFI's Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) guideline, the Leverage ratio is calculated using OSFI's Leverage Requirements (LR) guideline, and both the TLAC and TLAC leverage ratios are calculated using OSFI's TLAC guideline. Both the CAR guideline and LR guideline are based on the Basel III framework. For further details, refer to the Capital management section of our 2025 Annual Report. (6) Represents period-end spot balances. (7) AUA includes $15 billion and $5 billion (July 31, 2025 – $15 billion and $6 billion, October 31, 2024 – $15 billion and $6 billion) of securitized residential mortgages and credit card loans, respectively. (8) Based on TSX closing market price at period-end. (9) Average amounts are calculated using month-end spot rates for the period.

Q4 2025 Reporting Segment Performance

Personal Banking

















As at or for the three months ended







October 31 July 31

October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)

2025 2025 2024

Net interest income

$ 3,774 $ 3,698 $ 3,346

Non-interest income



1,404

1,362

1,312 Total revenue



5,178

5,060

4,658

PCL on performing assets



32

17

124

PCL on impaired assets



487

427

359 PCL



519

444

483 Non-interest expense



2,076

1,958

2,033 Income before income taxes



2,583

2,658

2,142 Net income

$ 1,887 $ 1,938 $ 1,579 Revenue by business















Personal Banking - Canada

$ 4,860 $ 4,751 $ 4,366

Caribbean & U.S. Banking



318

309

292 Key ratios















ROE



25.6 %

27.0 %

23.8 %

NIM



2.70 %

2.68 %

2.49 %

Efficiency ratio (1)



40.1 %

38.7 %

43.6 %

Operating leverage (1)



9.1 %

11.8 %

2.1 % Selected balance sheet information















Average total assets

$ 571,800 $ 564,800 $ 552,400

Average total earning assets, net



554,300

547,400

534,500

Average loans and acceptances, net



543,500

537,100

525,000

Average deposits



436,400

437,300

431,000 Other information















AUA (2), (3)

$ 288,500 $ 272,700 $ 255,400

Average AUA



280,400

266,500

252,400

AUM (3)



6,100

5,800

6,400

Number of employees (FTE) (4)



32,335

38,220

38,642 Credit information















PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances



0.36 %

0.32 %

0.27 % Other selected information - Personal Banking - Canada















Net income

$ 1,788 $ 1,843 $ 1,485

NIM



2.63 %

2.61 %

2.41 %

Efficiency ratio



38.4 %

37.2 %

41.8 %

Operating leverage



9.0 %

12.5 %

2.5 %

(1) See the Glossary section of our annual Management's Discussion and Analysis dated December 2, 2025, for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, available at sedarplus.com, for an explanation of the composition of this measure. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto. (2) AUA includes securitized residential mortgages and credit card loans as at October 31, 2025 of $15 billion and $5 billion, respectively (July 31, 2025 – $15 billion and $6 billion, October 31, 2024 – $15 billion and $6 billion). (3) Represents period-end spot balances. (4) Includes FTE for all shared services across Personal Banking and Commercial Banking, for which the related non-interest expenses are allocated to both Personal Banking and Commercial Banking. Effective the fourth quarter of 2025, approximately 5,500 FTE who were previously shared services and are now dedicated to Commercial Banking were transferred from Personal Banking to Commercial Banking. As a result, FTE from the periods ended July 31, 2025 and October 31, 2024 may not be fully comparable.

Q4 2025 vs. Q4 2024

Net income increased $308 million or 20% from a year ago, primarily driven by higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 2% in Personal Banking - Canada. Higher non-interest income also contributed to the increase.

Total revenue increased $520 million or 11%, largely due to higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 3% in loans and 1% in deposits in Personal Banking - Canada. Higher average mutual fund balances driving higher distribution fees also contributed to the increase.

NIM was up 21 bps, mainly due to favourable changes in product mix and the sustained impact of a higher interest rate environment.

PCL increased $36 million or 7%, primarily due to higher provisions on impaired loans in our Canadian portfolios. This was partially offset by lower provisions on performing loans, primarily driven by lower unfavourable changes in credit quality and favourable changes to our macroeconomic forecast.

Non-interest expense increased $43 million or 2%, primarily due to higher marketing and communications costs.

Q4 2025 vs. Q3 2025

Net income decreased $51 million or 3% from last quarter, as higher net interest income reflecting average volume growth and higher spreads in Personal Banking - Canada and higher non-interest income reflecting higher average mutual fund balances driving higher distribution fees was more than offset by higher non-interest expense and higher PCL. Higher non-interest expense reflects higher marketing costs, largely associated with new client acquisition campaigns, while higher PCL reflects higher provisions on impaired loans in our Canadian personal and residential mortgages portfolios.

NIM was up 2 bps, mainly due to favourable changes in product mix.

Commercial Banking



















As at or for the three months ended







October 31 July 31

October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)

2025 2025 2024

Net interest income

$

1,910 $ 1,828 $ 1,763

Non-interest income





311

324

314 Total revenue





2,221

2,152

2,077

PCL on performing assets





27

3

66

PCL on impaired assets





346

296

233 PCL





373

299

299 Non-interest expense





728

697

713 Income before income taxes





1,120

1,156

1,065 Net income

$

810 $ 836 $ 774 Key ratios

















ROE





15.8 %

16.3 %

16.7 %

NIM





3.99 %

3.86 %

3.89 %

Efficiency ratio





32.8 %

32.4 %

34.3 %

Operating leverage





4.8 %

4.8 %

5.8 % Selected balance sheet information

















Average total assets

$

195,400 $ 193,200 $ 186,100

Average total earning assets, net





190,000

187,900

180,200

Average loans and acceptances, net





190,000

187,800

180,600

Average deposits





311,300

308,000

301,900 Other information

















Number of employees (FTE) (1)





7,012

1,511

1,290 Credit information

















PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances





0.72 %

0.62 %

0.52 %

(1) Excludes FTE for all shared services across Personal Banking and Commercial Banking, for which the related non-interest expenses are allocated to both Personal Banking and Commercial Banking. Effective the fourth quarter of 2025, approximately 5,500 FTE who were previously shared services and are now dedicated to Commercial Banking were transferred from Personal Banking to Commercial Banking. As a result, FTE from the periods ended July 31, 2025 and October 31, 2024 may not be fully comparable.

Q4 2025 vs. Q4 2024

Net income increased $36 million or 5% from a year ago, primarily driven by higher net interest income reflecting average volume growth of 4% and higher spreads, partially offset by higher PCL.

Total revenue increased $144 million or 7%, primarily due to by higher net interest income reflecting average volume growth of 5% in loans and acceptances and 3% in deposits, and higher spreads.

PCL increased $74 million or 25%, primarily due to higher provisions on impaired loans in a few sectors, including the automotive and other services sectors. This was partially offset by lower provisions on performing loans, primarily driven by lower unfavourable changes in credit quality and favourable changes to our macroeconomic forecast.

Non-interest expense increased $15 million or 2%, mainly due to higher staff-related costs, professional fees and ongoing technology investments, net of realized synergies related to the HSBC Canada transaction.

Q4 2025 vs. Q3 2025

Net income decreased $26 million or 3% from last quarter, as higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 1% was more than offset by higher PCL and non-interest expense. Higher PCL largely reflected higher provisions on impaired loans in a few sectors, including the automotive and other services sectors, partially offset by lower provisions in the real estate and related sector.

Wealth Management













As at or for the three months ended





October 31

July 31

October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except number of, percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)

2025 2025

2024

Net interest income

$ 1,443 $ 1,321 $ 1,282

Non-interest income



4,457

4,192

3,904 Total revenue



5,900

5,513

5,186

PCL on performing assets



(39)

(40)

(57)

PCL on impaired assets



35

(3)

32 PCL



(4)

(43)

(25) Non-interest expense



4,313

4,154

3,981 Income before income taxes



1,591

1,402

1,230 Net income

$ 1,284 $ 1,096 $ 969 Revenue by business















Canadian Wealth Management

$ 1,847 $ 1,734 $ 1,554

U.S. Wealth Management (including City National Bank (City National))



2,573

2,368

2,331

U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (US$ millions)



1,852

1,724

1,709

Global Asset Management



908

853

768

International Wealth Management



377

356

350

Investor Services



195

202

183 Key ratios















ROE



19.7 %

17.0 %

16.0 %

NIM



3.45 %

3.27 %

3.31 %

Pre-tax margin (1)



27.0 %

25.4 %

23.7 % Selected balance sheet information















Average total assets

$ 190,300 $ 184,200 $ 177,800

Average total earning assets, net



166,100

160,400

153,900

Average loans and acceptances, net



125,800

121,600

115,100

Average deposits



173,200

167,000

167,600 Other information















AUA (2)

$ 5,284,800 $ 4,916,400 $ 4,685,900

AUM (2)



1,563,900

1,460,500

1,332,500

Average AUA



5,191,400

4,848,100

4,621,700

Average AUM



1,529,100

1,430,300

1,289,500

PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances



0.11 %

(0.01) %

0.11 %

Number of employees (FTE)



26,374

26,397

25,672

Number of advisors (3)



6,229

6,218

6,116



For the three months ended

Estimated impact of U.S. dollar, British pound and Euro translation on key income statement items Q4 2025 vs Q4 2025 vs

(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts) Q4 2024 Q3 2025

Increase (decrease):











Total revenue $ 70 $ 37



PCL

-

-



Non-interest expense

57

28



Net income

10

7

Percentage change in average US$ equivalent of C$1.00

(2) %

(1) %

Percentage change in average British pound equivalent of C$1.00

(3) %

0 %

Percentage change in average Euro equivalent of C$1.00

(7) %

(2) %































(1) Pre-tax margin is defined as income before income taxes divided by total revenue. (2) Represents period-end spot balances. (3) Represents client-facing advisors across all our Wealth Management businesses.

Q4 2025 vs. Q4 2024

Net income increased $315 million or 33% from a year ago, mainly due to higher fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales, which also drove higher variable compensation. Higher net interest income reflecting average volume growth in loans and deposits and higher spreads, higher transactional revenue and favourable tax adjustments also contributed to the increase.

Total revenue increased $714 million or 14%, largely due to higher fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales as well as higher net interest income reflecting average volume growth in loans and deposits and higher spreads. Higher transactional revenue driven by client activity and the impact of foreign exchange translation also contributed to the increase.

PCL increased $21 million, primarily due to lower releases of provisions on performing loans in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National), largely driven by lower favourable changes to our macroeconomic forecast.

Non-interest expense increased $332 million or 8%, primarily due to higher variable compensation commensurate with increased results, higher staff costs and the impact of foreign exchange translation.

Q4 2025 vs. Q3 2025

Compared to last quarter, net income increased $188 million or 17%, mainly due to higher fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales, which also drove higher variable compensation. Higher net interest income reflecting average volume growth in deposits and loans and higher spreads, higher transactional revenue driven by client activity and favourable tax adjustments also contributed to the increase.

Insurance

















As at or for the three months ended





October 31 July 31

October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts and as otherwise noted) 2025 2025

2024 Non-interest income















Insurance service result

$ 78 $ 279 $ 173

Insurance investment result



76

48

66

Other income



55

41

39 Total revenue



209

368

278 Non-interest expense



74

74

75 Income before income taxes



135

294

203 Net income

$ 98 $ 247 $ 162 Key ratios















ROE



20.6 %

47.9 %

31.7 % Selected balance sheet information















Average total assets

$ 31,400 $ 31,000 $ 28,300 Other information















Premiums and deposits (1), (2)

$ 1,778 $ 1,456 $ 1,643

Net insurance contract liabilities (3)



23,746

22,693

21,643

Contractual service margin (CSM) (4)



1,802

1,928

2,137

Number of employees (FTE)



2,853

2,939

2,788

(1) Premiums and deposits include premiums on risk-based individual and group insurance and annuity products as well as segregated fund deposits, consistent with insurance industry practices. (2) Comparative amounts have been revised from those previously presented. (3) Includes insurance contract liabilities net of insurance contract assets. (4) Represents the CSM of insurance contract assets and liabilities net of reinsurance contract held assets and liabilities. For insurance contracts, the CSM represents the unearned profit (net inflows) for providing insurance coverage. For reinsurance contracts held, the CSM represents the net cost or net gain of purchasing reinsurance. The CSM is not applicable to contracts measured using the premium allocation approach.

Q4 2025 vs. Q4 2024

Net income decreased $64 million or 40% from a year ago, primarily due to lower insurance service result from the impact of unfavourable annual actuarial assumption updates in the current quarter driven by life retrocession products and an adjustment related to reinsurance contract recaptures.

Total revenue decreased $69 million or 25%, primarily due to lower insurance service result, as noted above.

Non-interest expense remained relatively flat.

Q4 2025 vs. Q3 2025

Net income decreased $149 million or 60% from last quarter, primarily due to lower insurance service result from the impact of unfavourable annual actuarial assumption updates in the current quarter driven by life retrocession products, less favourable claims experience in longevity reinsurance and life retrocession products, as well as an adjustment related to reinsurance contract recaptures. These factors were partially offset by higher favourable investment-related experience.

Capital Markets







As at or for the three months ended









October 31

July 31

October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)



2025

2025

2024

Net interest income (1)

$ 1,309 $ 1,287 $ 941

Non-interest income (1)



2,302

2,471

1,962 Total revenue (1)



3,611

3,758

2,903

PCL on performing assets



1

(7)

68

PCL on impaired assets



118

187

14 PCL



119

180

82 Non-interest expense



1,981

2,059

1,897 Income before income taxes



1,511

1,519

924 Net income

$ 1,431 $ 1,328 $ 985 Revenue by business















Corporate & Investment Banking (2)

$ 1,812 $ 1,761 $ 1,537

Global Markets



1,749

1,941

1,349

Other (2)



50

56

17 Key ratios















ROE



14.1 %

13.2 %

11.8 % Selected balance sheet information















Average total assets

$ 1,353,700 $ 1,328,800 $ 1,099,000

Average trading securities



219,300

196,100

173,700

Average loans and acceptances, net



169,600

163,700

148,700

Average deposits



421,200

403,400

301,100 Other information















Number of employees (FTE)



7,648

8,010

7,424 Credit information















PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances



0.27 %

0.46 %

0.04 %





For the three months ended Estimated impact of U.S. dollar, British pound and Euro translation on key income statement items Q4 2025 vs Q4 2025 vs (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts) Q4 2024 Q3 2025 Increase (decrease):









Total revenue $ 76 $ 38

PCL

3

1

Non-interest expense

36

15

Net income

35

21 Percentage change in average US$ equivalent of C$1.00

(2) %

(1) % Percentage change in average British pound equivalent of C$1.00

(3) %

0 % Percentage change in average Euro equivalent of C$1.00

(7) %

(2) %

(1) The taxable equivalent basis (teb) adjustment for the three months ended October 31, 2025 was $47 million (July 31, 2025 – $69 million, October 31, 2024 – $13 million). For further discussion, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2025 Annual Report. (2) Comparative amounts have been revised from those previously presented.

Q4 2025 vs. Q4 2024

Net income increased $446 million or 45% from a year ago, primarily due to higher revenue in Global Markets and Corporate & Investment Banking.

Total revenue increased $708 million or 24%, largely due to higher fixed income trading revenue across all regions, higher equity trading revenue across most regions, higher M&A activity across all regions and higher lending revenue across most regions. The impact of foreign exchange translation also contributed to the increase.

PCL increased $37 million or 45%, mainly due to higher provisions on impaired loans in a few sectors, including the consumer staples and other services sectors. This was partially offset by lower provisions on performing assets, primarily driven by favourable changes in credit quality, partially offset by unfavourable changes to our macroeconomic forecast.

Non-interest expense increased $84 million or 4%, largely due to higher compensation on increased results, ongoing technology investments and the impact of foreign exchange translation. These factors were partially offset by the impact of higher legal provisions in the prior year.

Q4 2025 vs. Q3 2025

Net income increased $103 million or 8% from last quarter, primarily due to lower compensation, as well as lower taxes reflecting favourable tax adjustments. Lower PCL also contributed to the increase, largely reflecting lower provisions on impaired loans in the other services and financing products sectors. These factors were partially offset by lower debt and equity origination across most regions, as well as lower fixed income and foreign exchange trading revenue across all regions.

Corporate Support





















As at or for the three months ended









October 31

July 31

October 31

(Millions of Canadian dollars)



2025

2025

2024



Net interest income (loss) (1)

$ 209 $ 217 $ 339



Non-interest income (loss) (1), (2)



(119)

(83)

(367)

Total revenue (1), (2)



90

134

(28)

PCL



-

1

1

Non-interest expense (2)



202

290

320

Income (loss) before income taxes (1)



(112)

(157)

(349)

Income taxes (recoveries) (1)



(36)

(126)

(102)

Net income (loss)

$ (76) $ (31) $ (247)



(1) Teb adjusted. (2) Revenue for the three months ended October 31, 2025 included gains of $173 million (July 31, 2025– gains of $260 million, October 31, 2024– gains of $47 million) on economic hedges of our U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) share-based compensation plans, and non-interest expense included $161 million (July 31, 2025– $234 million, October 31, 2024– $50 million) of share-based compensation expense driven by changes in the fair value of liabilities relating to our U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) share-based compensation plans.

Due to the nature of activities and consolidation adjustments reported in this segment, we believe that a comparative period analysis is not relevant.

Total revenue and income taxes (recoveries) in Corporate Support include the deduction of the teb adjustment related to the gross-up of income from the U.S. tax credit business and income from Canadian taxable corporate dividends received on or before December 31, 2023 that are recorded in Capital Markets.

The teb amount for the three months ended October 31, 2025 was $47 million, compared to $69 million in the prior quarter and $13 million in the same quarter last year. For further discussion, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2025 Annual Report.

The following identifies the material items, other than the teb impacts noted previously, affecting the reported results in each period.

Q4 2025

Net loss was $76 million, primarily due to residual unallocated costs, partially offset by asset/liability management activities.

Q3 2025

Net loss was $31 million, primarily due to residual unallocated costs, including severance, partially offset by asset/liability management activities.

Q4 2024

Net loss was $247 million, primarily due to the after-tax impact of the HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs of $134 million, which was treated as a specified item. Residual unallocated costs also contributed to the net loss.

For further details on specified items, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section of this Earnings Release.

Capital, Liquidity and Credit Quality

Capital – As at October 31, 2025, our CET1 ratio7 was 13.5%, up 30 bps from last year, primarily reflecting net internal capital generation and favourable impact of fair value OCI adjustments, partially offset by higher RWA and share repurchases.

Liquidity – For the quarter ended October 31, 2025, the average LCR7 was 127%, which translates into a surplus of approximately $97 billion, compared to 129% and a surplus of approximately $103 billion in the prior quarter. Average LCR7 decreased from the prior quarter, primarily due to loan growth and changes in securities mix. These factors were partially offset by growth in deposits and funding.

NSFR7 as at October 31, 2025 was 112%, which translates into a surplus of approximately $127 billion, compared to 114% and a surplus of approximately $137 billion in the prior quarter. NSFR7 decreased from the previous quarter, primarily due to higher required stable funding on securities and securities financing transactions and loan growth. These factors were partially offset by growth in deposits and funding.

_________________________________________ 7 See the Glossary section of our annual Management's Discussion and Analysis dated December 2, 2025, for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, available at sedarplus.com, for an explanation of the composition of these measures. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto.

Credit Quality

Q4 2025 vs. Q4 2024

Total PCL of $1,007 million increased $167 million or 20% from a year ago, primarily due to higher provisions in Commercial Banking, Capital Markets and Personal Banking. The PCL on loans ratio of 39 bps increased 4 bps. The PCL on impaired loans ratio of 38 bps increased 12 bps.

PCL on performing loans decreased $194 million or 93%, primarily due to lower unfavourable changes in credit quality.

PCL on impaired loans increased $344 million or 54%, primarily due to higher provisions in Personal Banking, Commercial Banking and Capital Markets.

Q4 2025 vs. Q3 2025

Total PCL increased $126 million or 14% from last quarter, primarily due to higher provisions in Personal Banking and Commercial Banking, and lower releases of provisions in Wealth Management. This was partially offset by lower provisions in Capital Markets. The PCL on loans ratio increased 4 bps. The PCL on impaired loans ratio increased 2 bps.

PCL on performing loans was $14 million, compared to $(28) million last quarter, reflecting provisions taken in the current quarter, driven by unfavourable changes in credit quality and portfolio growth, partially offset by favourable changes to our macroeconomic forecast, as compared to releases of provisions last quarter.

PCL on impaired loans increased $71 million or 8%, primarily due to higher provisions in Personal Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, partially offset by lower provisions in Capital Markets.

Key performance and non-GAAP measures

Performance measures

We measure and evaluate the performance of our consolidated operations and each business segment using a number of financial metrics, such as net income and ROE. Certain financial metrics, including ROE, do not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other financial institutions.

Return on common equity

We use ROE, at both the consolidated and business segment levels, as a measure of return on total capital invested in our business. Management views the business segment ROE measure as a useful measure for supporting investment and resource allocation decisions because it adjusts for certain items that may affect comparability between business segments and certain competitors.

Our consolidated ROE calculation is based on net income available to common shareholders divided by total average common equity for the period. Business segment ROE calculations are based on net income available to common shareholders divided by average attributed capital for the period. For each segment, with the exception of Insurance, average attributed capital includes the capital and leverage required to underpin various risks as described in the Capital management section of our 2025 Annual Report and amounts invested in goodwill and intangibles and other regulatory deductions. For Insurance, the allocation of capital remained unchanged in fiscal 2025 and continued to be based on fully diversified economic capital.

The attribution of capital involves the use of assumptions, judgments and methodologies that are regularly reviewed and revised by management as deemed necessary. Changes to such assumptions, judgments and methodologies can have a material effect on the business segment ROE information that we report. Other companies that disclose information on similar attributions and related return measures may use different assumptions, judgments and methodologies.

The following table provides a summary of our ROE calculations:

Calculation of ROE





















For the three months ended

For the year ended . October 31, 2025

October 31, 2025 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts) Personal Commercial Wealth



Capital Corporate Support





Banking (3) Banking (3) Management (3) Insurance Markets (3) Total

Total Net income available to common

































shareholders $ 1,853 $ 788 $ 1,255 $ 96 $ 1,389 $ (88) $ 5,293

$ 19,868 Total average common equity (1), (2)

28,800

19,800

25,250

1,850

39,050

10,150

124,900



122,050 ROE

25.6 %

15.8 %

19.7 %

20.6 %

14.1 % n.m.

16.8 %



16.3 %

(1) Total average common equity represents rounded figures. (2) The amounts for the segments are referred to as attributed capital. (3) Effective the first quarter of 2025, we increased our capital attribution rates. For further details, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section.

n.m. not meaningful

Non-GAAP measures

Non-GAAP measures and ratios do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other financial institutions.

The following discussion describes the non-GAAP measures and ratios we use in evaluating our operating results.

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings

We use pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (PPPT) to assess our ability to generate sustained earnings growth outside of credit losses, which are impacted by the cyclical nature of the credit cycle. PPPT may enhance comparability of our financial performance and enable readers to better assess trends in the underlying businesses. The following table provides a reconciliation of our reported results to PPPT and illustrates the calculation of PPPT presented:





For the three months ended

For the year ended





October 31



July 31

October 31





October 31



October 31

(Millions of Canadian dollars)



2025



2025

2024





2025



2024



Net income

$ 5,434

$ 5,414 $ 4,222



$ 20,369

$ 16,240



Add: Income taxes



1,394



1,458

993





5,282



3,622



Add: PCL



1,007



881

840





4,362



3,232

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings

$ 7,835

$ 7,753 $ 6,055



$ 30,013

$ 23,094



Adjusted results and ratios

We believe that adjusted results are more reflective of our ongoing operating results and provide readers with a better understanding of management's perspective on performance. Specified items discussed below can lead to variability that could obscure trends in underlying business performance and the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles can differ widely between organizations. Excluding the impact of specified items and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles may enhance comparability of our financial performance and enable readers to better assess trends in our underlying businesses.

Our results for the three months ended October 31, 2024 and for the year ended October 31, 2025 and October 31, 2024 were adjusted for the following specified item:

HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs. Effective the third quarter of 2025, we no longer treated HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs as a specified item. Integration activities have been completed.

Our results for the year ended October 31, 2024 were also adjusted for the following specified item:

Management of closing capital volatility related to the HSBC Canada transaction.

Adjusted ratios, including adjusted EPS (basic and diluted), adjusted ROE and adjusted efficiency ratio, which are derived from adjusted results, are useful to readers because they may enhance comparability in assessing profitability on a per-share basis, how efficiently profits are generated from average common equity and how efficiently costs are managed relative to revenues. Adjusted results and ratios can also help inform and support strategic choices and capital allocation decisions.

Additional information about ROE and other key performance and non-GAAP measures can be found under the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section of our 2025 Annual Report.

Consolidated results, reported and adjusted

The following table provides a reconciliation of our reported results to our adjusted results and illustrates the calculation of adjusted measures presented. The adjusted results and ratios presented below are non-GAAP measures or ratios.







As at or for the three months ended

For the year ended







October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31 October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except per share, number of and percentage amounts) 2025 2025

2024



2025

2024

Total revenue $ 17,209 $ 16,985 $ 15,074

$ 66,605 $ 57,344

PCL

1,007

881

840



4,362

3,232

Non-interest expense

9,374

9,232

9,019



36,592

34,250

Income before income taxes

6,828

6,872

5,215



25,651

19,862

Income taxes

1,394

1,458

993



5,282

3,622 Net income $ 5,434 $ 5,414 $ 4,222

$ 20,369 $ 16,240 Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,293 $ 5,290 $ 4,128

$ 19,868 $ 15,908 Average number of common shares (thousands)

1,403,782

1,407,280

1,414,460



1,409,072

1,411,903 Basic earnings per share (in dollars) $ 3.77 $ 3.76 $ 2.92

$ 14.10 $ 11.27 Average number of diluted common shares (thousands)

1,406,696

1,409,680

1,416,829



1,411,589

1,413,755 Diluted earnings per share (in dollars) $ 3.76 $ 3.75 $ 2.91

$ 14.07 $ 11.25 ROE

16.8 %

17.3 %

14.3 %



16.3 %

14.4 % Effective income tax rate

20.4 %

21.2 %

19.0 %



20.6 %

18.2 % Total adjusting items impacting net income (before-tax) $ 153 $ 153 $ 298

$ 655 $ 1,552

Specified item: HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs (1),(2)

-

-

177



43

960

Specified item: Management of closing capital volatility related to the HSBC Canada transaction (1)

-

-

-



-

131

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (3)

153

153

121



612

461 Total income taxes for adjusting items impacting net income $ 33 $ 33 $ 81

$ 154 $ 362

Specified item: HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs (1)

-

-

43



13

201

Specified item: Management of closing capital volatility related to the HSBC Canada transaction (1)

-

-

-



-

36

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (3)

33

33

38



141

125 Adjusted results (4)























Income before income taxes - adjusted $ 6,981 $ 7,025 $ 5,513

$ 26,306 $ 21,414

Income taxes - adjusted

1,427

1,491

1,074



5,436

3,984

Net income - adjusted

5,554

5,534

4,439



20,870

17,430

Net income available to common shareholders - adjusted

5,413

5,410

4,345



20,369

17,098 Average number of common shares (thousands)

1,403,782

1,407,280

1,414,460



1,409,072

1,411,903 Basic earnings per share (in dollars) - adjusted (4) $ 3.86 $ 3.84 $ 3.07

$ 14.46 $ 12.11 Average number of diluted common shares (thousands)

1,406,696

1,409,680

1,416,829



1,411,589

1,413,755 Diluted earnings per share (in dollars) - adjusted (4) $ 3.85 $ 3.84 $ 3.07

$ 14.43 $ 12.09 ROE - adjusted (4)

17.2 %

17.7 %

15.1 %



16.7 %

15.5 % Effective income tax rate - adjusted (4)

20.4 %

21.2 %

19.5 %



20.7 %

18.6 %

(1) These amounts have been recognized in Corporate Support. (2) As at October 31, 2025, the cumulative HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs (before-tax) incurred were $1.4 billion. Effective the third quarter of 2025, we no longer treated HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs as a specified item. Integration activities have been completed. (3) Represents the impact of amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (excluding amortization of software), and any goodwill impairment. (4) See the Glossary section of our annual Management's Discussion and Analysis dated December 2, 2025, for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, available at sedarplus.com, for an explanation of the composition of these measures. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto.

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheets

















As at



October 31



July 31 October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars) 2025 (1)

2025 (2) 2024 (1)

















Assets













Cash and due from banks $ 37,024

$ 34,927 $ 56,723

















Interest-bearing deposits with banks

50,364



72,824

66,020

















Securities















Trading

219,067



204,154

183,300

Investment, net of applicable allowance

342,721



333,858

256,618





561,788



538,012

439,918

















Assets purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed

309,683



265,832

350,803

















Loans















Retail

652,344



644,791

626,978

Wholesale

397,171



387,941

360,439





1,049,515



1,032,732

987,417

Allowance for loan losses

(7,093)



(7,272)

(6,037)





1,042,422



1,025,460

981,380 Other















Derivatives

177,206



155,023

150,612

Premises and equipment

6,819



6,742

6,852

Goodwill

19,405



19,316

19,286

Other intangibles

7,402



7,426

7,798

Other assets

112,893



102,331

92,190





323,725



290,838

276,738 Total assets $ 2,325,006

$ 2,227,893 $ 2,171,582

















Liabilities and equity













Deposits















Personal $ 529,740

$ 523,327 $ 522,139

Business and government

946,314



918,163

839,670

Bank

39,562



39,987

47,722





1,515,616



1,481,477

1,409,531 Other















Obligations related to securities sold short

49,891



47,072

35,286

Obligations related to assets sold under repurchase agreements and securities loaned

289,516



266,287

305,321

Derivatives

183,953



158,862

163,763

Insurance contract liabilities

24,327



23,390

22,231

Other liabilities

108,591



101,341

94,712





656,278



596,952

621,313

















Subordinated debentures

13,961



13,832

13,546 Total liabilities

2,185,855



2,092,261

2,044,390 Equity attributable to shareholders















Preferred shares and other equity instruments

11,675



11,498

9,031

Common shares

20,753



20,873

20,952

Retained earnings

96,938



94,971

88,608

Other components of equity

9,726



8,221

8,498





139,092



135,563

127,089 Non-controlling interests

59



69

103 Total equity

139,151



135,632

127,192 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,325,006

$ 2,227,893 $ 2,171,582

(1) Derived from audited financial statements. (2) Derived from unaudited financial statements.

Consolidated Statements of Income





























For the three months ended

For the year ended

October 31

July 31 October 31

October 31 October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2025 (1)

2025 (1) 2024 (1)

2025 (2) 2024 (2)



























Interest and dividend income

























Loans $ 14,195

$ 14,033 $ 14,405

$ 56,042 $ 54,040

Securities

5,321



5,057

4,438



20,055

17,668

Assets purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed

5,607



5,524

6,257



22,367

27,121

Deposits and other

1,167



1,496

1,398



5,361

6,122





26,290



26,110

26,498



103,825

104,951



























Interest expense

























Deposits and other

11,058



11,227

12,031



44,817

47,256

Other liabilities

6,426



6,377

6,603



25,371

28,967

Subordinated debentures

161



155

193



637

775





17,645



17,759

18,827



70,825

76,998 Net interest income

8,645



8,351

7,671



33,000

27,953



























Non-interest income

























Insurance service result

78



279

173



867

777

Insurance investment result

76



48

66



284

294

Trading revenue

604



685

383



3,125

2,327

Investment management and custodial fees

2,794



2,642

2,501



10,647

9,325

Mutual fund revenue

1,364



1,273

1,189



5,084

4,437

Securities brokerage commissions

504



444

428



1,905

1,660

Service charges

608



598

596



2,425

2,294

Underwriting and other advisory fees

760



850

656



2,899

2,672

Foreign exchange revenue, other than trading

334



311

301



1,301

1,142

Card service revenue

349



339

332



1,333

1,273

Credit fees

470



395

358



1,670

1,592

Net gains on investment securities

2



18

13



120

170

Income (loss) from joint ventures and associates

13



25

11



73

(16)

Other

608



727

396



1,872

1,444



8,564



8,634

7,403



33,605

29,391 Total revenue

17,209



16,985

15,074



66,605

57,344 Provision for credit losses

1,007



881

840



4,362

3,232



























Non-interest expense

























Human resources

5,788



5,869

5,423



23,122

21,083

Equipment

721



684

674



2,790

2,537

Occupancy

412



410

514



1,679

1,805

Communications

435



357

348



1,497

1,369

Professional fees

609



528

657



2,177

2,525

Amortization of other intangibles

431



436

398



1,759

1,549

Other

978



948

1,005



3,568

3,382





9,374



9,232

9,019



36,592

34,250 Income before income taxes

6,828



6,872

5,215



25,651

19,862 Income taxes

1,394



1,458

993



5,282

3,622 Net income $ 5,434

$ 5,414 $ 4,222

$ 20,369 $ 16,240 Net income attributable to:

























Shareholders $ 5,432

$ 5,415 $ 4,219

$ 20,362 $ 16,230

Non-controlling interests

2



(1)

3



7

10



$ 5,434

$ 5,414 $ 4,222

$ 20,369 $ 16,240 Basic earnings per share (in dollars) $ 3.77

$ 3.76 $ 2.92

$ 14.10 $ 11.27 Diluted earnings per share (in dollars)

3.76



3.75

2.91



14.07

11.25 Dividends per common share (in dollars)

1.54



1.54

1.42



6.04

5.60

(1) Derived from unaudited financial statements. (2) Derived from audited financial statements.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income













For the three months ended

For the year ended October 31

July 31 October 31

October 31 October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars) 2025 (1)



2025 (1) 2024 (1)

2025 (2) 2024 (2)





























Net income $ 5,434

$ 5,414 $ 4,222

$ 20,369 $ 16,240





























Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes























Items that will be reclassified subsequently to income:

























Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities and loans at fair value



























through other comprehensive income



























Net unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities and loans at fair value through other



























comprehensive income

568



220

(9)



758

1,104



Provision for credit losses recognized in income

(1)



(2)

(1)



(5)

(1)



Reclassification of net losses (gains) on debt securities and loans at fair value through other



























comprehensive income to income

(8)



(22)

(26)



(121)

(140)







559



196

(36)



632

963

Foreign currency translation adjustments



























Unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses)

1,084



369

801



826

1,029



Net foreign currency translation gains (losses) from hedging activities

(470)



(152)

(356)



(315)

(514)



Reclassification of losses (gains) on foreign currency translation to income

(12)



-

-



(25)

-



Reclassification of losses (gains) on net investment hedging activities to income

-



-

-



-

1







602



217

445



486

516

Net change in cash flow hedges



























Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

532



(322)

288



780

338



Reclassification of losses (gains) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges to income

(187)



(146)

(247)



(669)

(827)







345



(468)

41



111

(489) Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:

























Remeasurement gains(losses) on employee benefit plans

2



278

348



329

531

Net gains(losses) from fair value changes due to credit risk on financial liabilities designated at fair



























value through profit or loss

(281)



(576)

20



(894)

(1,041)

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive



























income

41



30

41



109

117





(238)



(268)

409



(456)

(393) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

1,268



(323)

859



773

597 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 6,702

$ 5,091 $ 5,081

$ 21,142 $ 16,837 Total comprehensive income attributable to:

























Shareholders $ 6,699

$ 5,092 $ 5,078

$ 21,134 $ 16,827

Non-controlling interests

3



(1)

3



8

10





$ 6,702

$ 5,091 $ 5,081

$ 21,142 $ 16,837

(1) Derived from unaudited financial statements. (2) Derived from audited financial statements.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity









For the three months ended October 31, 2025 (1)















Treasury - preferred shares and other equity instruments







Other components of equity



















Preferred shares and other equity instruments



Treasury - common shares



FVOCI securities and loans Foreign currency translation Cash flow hedges Total other components of equity Equity attributable to shareholders Non-controlling interests











Common shares Retained earnings Total equity (Millions of Canadian dollars) Balance at beginning of period $ 11,524 $ 20,916 $ (26) $ (43) $ 94,971 $ (824) $ 7,012 $ 2,033 $ 8,221 $ 135,563 $ 69 $ 135,632 Changes in equity

















































Issues of share capital and other equity instruments

1,869

19

-

-

(8)

-

-

-

-

1,880

-

1,880

Common shares purchased for cancellation

-

(72)

-

-

(915)

-

-

-

-

(987)

-

(987)

Redemption of preferred shares and other equity



















































instruments

(1,750)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,750)

-

(1,750)

Sales of treasury shares and other equity instruments

-

-

1,796

1,544

-

-

-

-

-

3,340

-

3,340

Purchases of treasury shares and other equity



















































instruments

-

-

(1,738)

(1,611)

-

-

-

-

-

(3,349)

-

(3,349)

Share-based compensation awards

-

-

-

-

6

-

-

-

-

6

-

6

Dividends on common shares

-

-

-

-

(2,158)

-

-

-

-

(2,158)

-

(2,158)

Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on



















































other equity instruments

-

-

-

-

(139)

-

-

-

-

(139)

(13)

(152)

Other

-

-

-

-

(13)

-

-

-

-

(13)

-

(13)

Net income

-

-

-

-

5,432

-

-

-

-

5,432

2

5,434

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

-

-

-

-

(238)

559

601

345

1,505

1,267

1

1,268 Balance at end of period $ 11,643 $ 20,863 $ 32 $ (110) $ 96,938 $ (265) $ 7,613 $ 2,378 $ 9,726 $ 139,092 $ 59 $ 139,151































































For the three months ended October 31, 2024 (1) a













Treasury - preferred shares and other equity instruments







Other components of equity



















Preferred shares and other equity instruments



Treasury - common shares



FVOCI securities and loans Foreign currency translation Cash flow hedges Total other components of equity Equity attributable to shareholders Non-controlling interests











Common shares Retained earnings Total equity (Millions of Canadian dollars) Balance at beginning of period $ 9,520 $ 20,977 $ (28) $ (191) $ 86,065 $ (861) $ 6,683 $ 2,226 $ 8,048 $ 124,391 $ 101 $ 124,492 Changes in equity

















































Issues of share capital and other equity instruments

-

42

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

42

-

42

Common shares purchased for cancellation

-

(6)

-

-

(61)

-

-

-

-

(67)

-

(67)

Redemption of preferred shares and other equity



















































instruments

(500)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(500)

-

(500)

Sales of treasury shares and other equity instruments

-

-

178

1,524

-

-

-

-

-

1,702

-

1,702

Purchases of treasury shares and other equity



















































instruments

-

-

(139)

(1,394)

-

-

-

-

-

(1,533)

-

(1,533)

Share-based compensation awards

-

-

-

-

63

-

-

-

-

63

-

63

Dividends on common shares

-

-

-

-

(2,010)

-

-

-

-

(2,010)

-

(2,010)

Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on



















































other equity instruments

-

-

-

-

(91)

-

-

-

-

(91)

(1)

(92)

Other

-

-

-

-

14

-

-

-

-

14

-

14

Net income

-

-

-

-

4,219

-

-

-

-

4,219

3

4,222

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

-

-

-

-

409

(36)

445

41

450

859

-

859 Restated balance at end of period $ 9,020 $ 21,013 $ 11 $ (61) $ 88,608 $ (897) $ 7,128 $ 2,267 $ 8,498 $ 127,089 $ 103 $ 127,192

(1) Derived from unaudited financial statements.