June 21st is National Indigenous Peoples Day

OTTAWA, UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TRADITIONAL TERRITORY, ON, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services; and the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, issued the following statement:

"Today, on National Indigenous Peoples' Day, we invite you to join us in celebrating the diversity of First Nations, Inuit and Métis and the incredible contributions they have made and continue to make to Canada. For generations, Indigenous Peoples and communities have celebrated their culture and heritage on the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. This day is marked with ceremonies, celebrations and cultural activities from coast to coast to coast, and we encourage you to join in the many local events organized by Indigenous organizations and communities, to seek out the truth, and to learn more about the lived realities in First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.

June 21 also marks the second anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. The Act represents an important step in moving Canada's relationship with First Nations, Inuit and Métis forward as part of the broader work we are doing with Indigenous partners to address colonialism and build renewed relationships based on respect for rights.

We will continue our nation-to-nation, Inuit–Crown and government-to-government discussions, driven by community priorities for advancing reconciliation and self-determination. Reconciliation rests on a commitment to change and to continue to face the harsh truths and horrific realities of our collective past, in addition to the long-term impacts of colonialism. The Government of Canada will continue to support Indigenous Peoples and communities as they seek healing and will continue to work collaboratively to support the work of reconciliation throughout the country.

As we celebrate this day, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing reconciliation and renewing Canada's relationship with Indigenous communities from coast to coast to coast. We recognize the distinct languages, cultural practices, heritage and spiritual beliefs of First Nations, Inuit and Métis. Let's commit, today and every day, to take time to listen and amplify Indigenous voices and stories; to participate in celebrations and events in our local communities; and to support Indigenous organizations, businesses, entrepreneurs and artists.

