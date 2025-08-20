WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, IN THE NATIONAL HOMELAND OF THE RED RIVER MÉTIS AND TREATY 1 TERRITORY, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to working with the Manitoba Métis Federation to build Canada strong.

Today, President David Chartrand of the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) and the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, announced the official recognition by the Government of Canada of the Red River Métis Business Directory as a source for verified Red River Métis businesses.

The official recognition of MMF's Red River Métis Business Directory, with currently over 850 businesses registered, means that all businesses listed businesses are now eligible for federal procurement opportunities under the Procurement Strategy for Indigenous Business (PSIB). This recognition facilitates direct access to federal contracts set aside for Indigenous businesses, including Red River Métis. Federal departments, which are mandated to award a minimum of 5% of their total procurement each year to Indigenous businesses, can now use the Red River Métis Business Directory as a trusted source.

Red River Métis businesses are now able to compete for federal defence contracts, such as the Future Aircrew Training Program (FAcT), and other domestic and northern defence activities.

Indigenous Services Canada is working with Indigenous partners, including the Red River Métis, to transform the federal Indigenous procurement strategy. Indigenous leaders, governments and organizations have stressed the importance of self–determination and the development of policies that are respectful of Indigenous-led definitions of Indigeneity. The recognition of the Red River Métis Business Directory is an important step forward in honouring the authority of the Manitoba Métis Federation to guide which businesses qualify as Red River Métis.

Indigenous businesses, including Red River Métis, have faced systemic barriers to economic development and full participation within the Canadian economy, and are underrepresented in federal procurement, which is why Canada will continue to work with partners such as the MMF to reduce barriers, advance reconciliation, and support the growth of Indigenous businesses, including the Red River Métis.

Quotes

"Today is a significant achievement that will undoubtedly support and advance our Red River Métis businesses. The recognition of our business directory better enables our entrepreneurs to access significant federal contracts in growing industries – such as defence – while putting the validation of their identities in the right hands – the hands of the Red River Métis National Government, Canada's Modern Treaty partner. This is a massive step forward for our business community and starts a new chapter in our history as the economic engine of the west. When our families are strong and have financial stability, our community and our Nation cannot help but be strong.

It has taken years of hard work and advocacy to bring our Red River Métis businesses into this process, and I am proud that we can make this announcement today."

David Chartrand

President

Manitoba Métis Federation

"Today, we honour the Red River Métis' right to define their own identity. By recognizing the Red River Métis Business Directory as a trusted source, we're putting control in the hands of Red River Métis businesses—opening the door to fair opportunities and a stronger role in the economy."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

The Manitoba Métis Federation is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis. The Red River Métis are Canada's Negotiating Partner in Confederation and the Founder of the Province of Manitoba .

Negotiating Partner in Confederation and the Founder of the Province of . In November 2024 , the Manitoba Métis Federation and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs signed the Red River Métis Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Treaty, which laid the groundwork for Indigenous Services Canada to recognize the Red River Métis Business Directory.

, the Manitoba Métis Federation and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs signed the Red River Métis Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Treaty, which laid the groundwork for Indigenous Services Canada to recognize the Red River Métis Business Directory. The Procurement Strategy for Indigenous Business (PSIB) sets aside some government contracts exclusively for Indigenous businesses. It is an effective way to level the playing field for Indigenous businesses across Canada , and provides them with opportunities to compete for Government of Canada contracts, grow and thrive, and expand the Indigenous economy.

, and provides them with opportunities to compete for Government of contracts, grow and thrive, and expand the Indigenous economy. The Strategy is working. In 2023-24, the Government of Canada awarded over $1.24 billion in contracts to Indigenous businesses, representing 6.1% of all eligible government contracts, of which about 40% were awarded through set-aside opportunities specific to Indigenous businesses under the PSIB.

awarded over in contracts to Indigenous businesses, representing 6.1% of all eligible government contracts, of which about 40% were awarded through set-aside opportunities specific to Indigenous businesses under the PSIB. Since 2021, significant engagements with Indigenous partners have been underway to develop a Transformative Indigenous Procurement Strategy. A key component of this collaborative work is identifying a path to transfer the administration of Indigenous Services Canada's Indigenous Business Directory to Indigenous partners, so that Indigenous Peoples decide which businesses qualify as Indigenous based on their own self-determined criteria.

