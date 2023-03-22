WHEN IT RAINS, IT POURS - PLUTO TV ADDS NEW CHANNEL FROM THE WEATHER NETWORK

The Weather Network is the First Weather-Related Programming Service to be Provided on Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) in Canada

New FAST Channel Gives Canadian Audiences In-Depth Weather Coverage for Major Canadian Cities, A New Morning Show, Long-Form Programming, and More

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ -- As Pluto TV in Canada continues to grow its ever-expanding library of programming and FAST channels, the service is pleased to announce its latest content partnership with The Weather Network (Pelmorex Corp.). Canadians can now stream The Weather Network's new FAST Channel on Pluto TV, tapping into the first weather-related programming service to be provided on FAST in Canada.

"The first week of spring is perfect timing to welcome The Weather Network to Pluto TV Canada," said Katrina Kowalski, Vice President of Content, Pluto TV and Paramount+ in Canada. "When we introduced Canadians to Pluto TV just a few months ago, we began rolling out our multi-vertical content strategy focusing on providing Canadians with relevant news in addition to entertaining programming. From Global News to Cheddar News, The Weather Network joins our esteemed lineup of News & Opinion feeds, expanding on our ongoing commitment to delivering audiences informative local programming."

The Weather Network FAST Channel on Pluto TV delivers Canadian audiences real-time weather coverage for major Canadian cities, as well as new weather stories, long-form programs, and in-depth features exclusive to the FAST channel. Long-form programming includes popular series such as Storm Hunters, Power to the People, Captured, and more. The channel also features a new morning show developed exclusively for the streaming audience, hosted by Matt Di Nicolantonio and Michael Vann, delivering the biggest weather stories from across Canada and around the globe.

"We are thrilled to bring our FAST channel to the Pluto TV audience, providing them with The Weather Network's signature immersive weather storytelling, along with exclusive new shows and in-depth features," said Hashim Mikael, Platform and Product Manager, Global TV Apps & FAST Channels for The Weather Network. "The Weather Network's expansion into FAST is an example of our continuous commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our audiences. As it continues to grow, the FAST channel will see that same innovative and audience-centric approach that made The Weather Network Canada's No. 1 weather source on TV, mobile and digital platforms."

The Weather Network FAST Channel on Pluto TV follows a series of new channel and content partnerships for the streaming service in Canada including new FAST channels OUTtv Proud and Shades of Black , and a partnership with Blue Ant Media that saw the addition of new channels HauntTV, Crimetime, HistoryTime, and Homeful.

Pluto TV is available for free, with no registration required. Canadian users can watch Pluto TV via web at www.pluto.tv , via the Pluto TV app for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung and LG devices, and via mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play.

In Canada, Corus Entertainment Inc. is the ad representative for Pluto TV. For more information on advertising opportunities with Pluto TV, please contact: [email protected]

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience of 79 million monthly active users. The Emmy ® award-winning service curates a diverse lineup of channels, in partnership with over 400 international media companies, offering a wide array of genres, languages and categories featuring movies, television series, sports, news, lifestyle, kids and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV's growing international footprint extends across three continents and over 35 markets.

About Pelmorex Corp.

Pelmorex Corp ., founded in 1989, is an international weather information and data management company. Pelmorex owns and operates the weather brands The Weather Network , MétéoMédia , Eltiempo.es , Clima , and Otempo.pt . It also operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of Alert Ready . Through constant innovation and entrepreneurship, Pelmorex has grown to reach consumers around the globe, has become one of the largest weather information providers and has broken new ground in providing data solutions and insights to businesses. Through harnessing the value of weather, Pelmorex is driven to make the world smarter and safer for consumers and businesses.

To learn more, visit pelmorex.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca , Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com .

