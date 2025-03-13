The Weather Network's 2025 Spring Forecast

OAKVILLE, ON, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Spring is in the air across most of Canada! After a more typical Canadian winter, very mild weather spread across the country during late February and early March. So, is spring weather here to stay?

To answer this question, The Weather Network has issued their spring forecast for the months of March, April and May.

"La Niña is fading and the back of winter has been broken, but that does not mean that we are completely finished with winter weather just yet," said Chris Scott, Chief Meteorologist with The Weather Network. "We do not have a strong El Niño or La Niña event this year, so that should allow for a typical spring across most of Canada. However, we need to remember that spring in Canada is a volatile season that rarely takes us on a direct path from winter to summer. Changeable temperatures are normal and that usually includes some late winter-like weather at times."

However, we expect that the spring season will finish strong with near normal or above normal temperatures arriving during May.

Rain (and snow) are typically plentiful during spring and we expect that most of Canada will have near normal or above normal precipitation totals for the spring. However, we are concerned that parts of western Canada will trend rather dry as we head into early summer.

Below is a more detailed look at the conditions that we expect across Canada this spring:

Ontario & Quebec – While we have been teased by spring, the warmer weather will lack commitment through the first half of April and a few parting punches from winter are still possible. This will help to extend the spring ski season. However, spring should finally take hold during May with temperatures trending warmer than normal. Above normal precipitation totals are expected, especially through April, and this could cause delays in the start of the spring planting season. However, the risk for frost damage to blossoms appears to be lower than normal.

British Columbia – Early spring-like weather has arrived early, but we expect a slower than normal progression through at least the first half of the season. Cooler than normal temperatures and above normal precipitation are expected through April. This should allow for an extended spring ski season. The winter snowpack is running well below normal, but we will see some improvement before the spring thaw. Temperatures and precipitation are expected to trend back to seasonal during May,

The Prairies – Spring-like conditions started very early this year, but winter is not finished just yet. We will experience parting punches from winter as temperatures during the remainder of March and April are expected to be on the chilly side of seasonal. During May we expect that near normal or warmer than normal conditions will return. A relatively active pattern is expected through April, but we will be watching the risk for increasingly dry conditions across southern parts of the region as we head into early summer. At this point the risk for spring flooding appears to be below normal.

Atlantic Canada – Spring will sputter at times through mid-April with a risk for significant late winter-like weather. However, temperatures should trend to the warm side of seasonal during May. Near normal or above normal precipitation totals are expected, which should allow the region to head into the start of summer relatively well watered.

Northern Canada – Cooler than normal temperatures are expected for most of the Yukon and western parts of the NWT, especially through mid-April. Near normal temperatures are expected for most of the NWT and Nunavut, but of course that will include some wintry weather. Near normal precipitation is expected across the region, but we will be closely watching to see if parts of the region miss out on the active storm track and trend dry as we head into the start of the summer fire season

Weather and road conditions can change across Canada especially during early spring. Over the next few weeks, Canadians should pay close attention to the daily forecasts by visiting www.theweathernetwork.com or by downloading The Weather Network App available on iOS and Android, and creating an account for personalized and up-to-the minute forecasts.

Complete spring forecast details, including regional breakdowns, maps and charts are available on our seasonal page at theweathernetwork.com/spring.

The Weather Network: Spring 2025 Forecast Region Temperature Outlook Precipitation Outlook British Columbia Below normal Near normal; Above normal central coast Alberta Below normal; Near normal northeast Near normal Saskatchewan Near normal; Below normal southwest Near normal Manitoba Near normal Near normal Ontario Near normal Above normal south and east; Near normal northwest Québec Near normal Above normal south; Near normal north The Maritimes and Newfoundland Near normal Near normal; Above normal northern New Brunswick Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut Below normal Yukon and western NWT; Near normal central and eastern NWT and Nunavut Near normal

